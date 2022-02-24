Kim Kardashian Reportedly Dropped $100K to Match Her Luxury Cars to Her Home
What? She likes gray, OK.
Kim Kardashian is rich. That is not news to anyone. Anyway, sometimes, rich people spend money on things that seem totally ludicrous to regular people—but are also really fun to talk about.
One of the latest reports of a Kim Kardashian purchase is just such an occasion. The SKIMS founder famously has a very neutral home, painted and decorated in many shades of gray (OMG no, not like that), and she also owns three luxury cars—which is also a thing rich people often buy when they are rich, because they are rich.
So, Kardashian has a Lamborghini, a Rolls Royce and a Maybach, all of which are painted a very specific shade of gray.
Well, according to sources who spoke to TMZ, the businesswoman and TV personality actually dropped a whopping $100k to get her vehicles painted "ghost gray," so that they would match her architectural home in Hidden Hills, California.
Now, I like matching things as much as the next girl, but $100k??? That's almost half of the cheapest Lamborghini on the market!
Obviously, though, we all know Kardashian likes (very, very) nice things, and isn't particularly afraid of a hefty price tag. Just last year, her hairstylist Chris Appleton (who also works with J. Lo) revealed that her Met Gala ponytail cost a cool $10k. For a ponytail! And that was without even considering the whole Balenciaga face-covering get-up and the team it took to get her in it!
*quietly hums "Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous" and betrays her advanced age*
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
