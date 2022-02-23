Kim Kardashian Joked That Kris Jenner Was Way Happier for Kourtney and Travis' Engagement Than She Was for All of Kim's

Reality fans, Kardashians fiends, I hope you're sitting down, because the first trailer for Hulu's The Kardashians has DROPPED.

The 30-second clip features a lot of Kourtney/Travis footage, including from their engagement party. During the sit-down dinner, momager Kris Jenner can be seen raising a glass of white wine to the happy couple, as she says in a tearful voice, "this makes me so happy!"

The focus then switches to Kim, quipping, "she's never had a reaction like that for me, and it's happened, like a few times." Um, LOL, I'm loving the self-deprecating humor here.

Kim, who recently divorced from third husband Kanye "Ye" West, was previously married (and obviously at one point, engaged) to Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries.

This is Kourtney's first engagement, although she shares three children with ex Scott Disick, her longtime on-and-off partner. Travis was previously married to Melissa Kennedy and Shanna Moakler.

The rest of the trailer shows footage of Kendall in a car, Kris wearing giant sunglasses inside, Khloé getting her hair done, Kylie's impressive office, Kim in her awesome pink outfits for Saturday Night Live, and just like tons more Kourtney and Travis.

TBH, I thought The Kardashians was a nice minimalist title, but at this point wouldn't "The Kourtney and Travis Show" be more accurate? Don't answer that—this is why I'm a journalist and not a TV producer.

Anywhooo, if your life has felt extremely empty without your Keeping Up With the Kardashians fix, there's not much longer to wait for this—ahem—very similar show. It will air on Hulu starting April 14. Watch the trailer here.