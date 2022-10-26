King Charles Is Reportedly Looking to "Tie Up Loose Constitutional Ends" When It Comes to Princes Harry and Andrew

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew both remain Counsellors of State under British law, although both are no longer working royals.
This means that they can stand in for King Charles if he can't attend various kingly duties—just like Charles did for his late mother Elizabeth II in her latter months.
According to Express, Viscount Stansgate said in the House of Lords that it may be time for the U.K. government to "approach the King" and suggest "amendments" to the Regency Act of 1937, which is responsible for keeping Harry and Andrew as Counsellors of State alongside Prince William.
"I think that is a very polite way of saying things are under review," ITV correspondent Jonathan Swain said (via Express).
"There are reports that the Queen and the then Prince Charles did discuss this during the summer.
"With all the political turmoil we have had in recent days, I think the Royal Family are looking at all this and trying to tie up a few constitutional loose ends themselves as well."
What this means is that Princes Harry and Andrew could be removed from official royal duties even further than they are now.
As a reminder, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle decided to stand down from their royal duties in 2020, as these were weighing heavily on their mental health. They subsequently stopped using the "HRH" designation, and Harry was stripped of his honorary military titles.
By contrast, Prince Andrew's own honorary military titles and royal duties were removed after his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Are You Registered to Vote?
With voting rights under attack, double-checking your voter registration status is more important than ever.
By Rachel Epstein
-
Meghan Markle Is No Longer "Rehashing Old Issues" Following 'Variety' Interview, Royal Commentator Says
She's ready to forgive and forget.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Says She's "Particular," Explains It's Not the Same as Being "Difficult" or "Demanding"
It goes without saying that women should be allowed input in their own projects.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Is No Longer "Rehashing Old Issues" Following 'Variety' Interview, Royal Commentator Says
She's ready to forgive and forget.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Says She's "Particular," Explains It's Not the Same as Being "Difficult" or "Demanding"
It goes without saying that women should be allowed input in their own projects.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Camilla Didn't Think Kate Middleton Was "Worthy" of Joining the Royal Family, Was "Behind" Her Split From Prince William, Royal Expert Claims
What in the aristocratic nonsense...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Picks Apart the "Angry Black Woman" Stereotype in Latest Podcast Episode
She speaks to Issa Rae and Ziwe.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Are Probably Struggling With "Work-Life Balance," Royal Expert Says
Aren't we all!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Are Dealing With "Stress and Anxiety" as They Settle Into Their New Life, Royal Expert Says
Anyone would in their situation.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Returning to the U.K. Could "Cause a Lot of Turmoil," Commentator Says
What else is new?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Will Be a Much Less Divisive Queen Consort Than Camilla, Astrologer Says
Still, Camilla has many Queen-like qualities.
By Iris Goldsztajn