Don’t Expect to See Kourtney Kardashian Barker for a Long Time After She Gives Birth

Anyone who has ever watched Keeping Up with the Kardashians of yesteryear knows that Kourtney Kardashian Barker loves being pregnant. (Her sister Kim? Not so much—although, of course, in the end found it all worth it.) Kardashian Barker is currently nearing the end of her pregnancy with her fourth child, a baby boy, and her first with husband Travis Barker. (She shares Mason, Penelope, and Reign with ex Scott Disick.)

Kourtney Kardashian Barker during her fourth pregnancy in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kardashian Barker opened up to Vogue about this pregnancy which, because she is 44, is considered a geriatric pregnancy: “That word is just so wild,” she said. “But my doctors are so cautious, and I’ve had so many more restrictions than my other pregnancies. The first trimester was no working out, no flying on airplanes, no sex. Then the second trimester, I could do anything. Now, I am back to all the restrictions.”

In September, Kardashian Barker sparked concern when she and her baby boy underwent emergency surgery to save the baby’s life. “That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn’t know about in the past,” she said. “It was terrifying. After, I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you’re pregnant. I had no idea. I’ve always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it’s one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby’s life.”

Prior to becoming pregnant, Kardashian Barker underwent in vitro fertilization, which she said she “felt really pressured and pushed into doing”: “It went against my intuition, and I didn’t feel fully prepared for the mental or physical toll it takes,” she said. After she took a break from IVF, “We just got pregnant naturally,” she said. “It was an indescribable feeling. Shock, then super-happy, fear sets in, worry. But I remembered then to have gratitude.”

After the baby is born, Kardashian Barker plans to return to attachment parenting style, which she did with Penelope and Reign, she said. “We didn’t leave the house for the first 40 days,” Kardashian Barker said. “After, you’re super-connected, and I love that.”

But, surprisingly, as many plans are in place for her new baby boy, she has no birth plan, and never has with any of her three previous pregnancies. “I was so chill when my water broke with Mason,” she said. “I shaved my legs and put on makeup. This time, I still don’t have a birth plan, except for talking to the baby all the time and telling him, ‘Everything is going to be amazing.’”

As the baby’s due date draws closer, Kardashian Barker is focused on staying calm. “I’ve finally been able to let go of the fear and worry that everybody else put in us because of this pregnancy,” she said. “I’m ready to go in, have the baby, and have the experience we’re meant to have.”