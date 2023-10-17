Don’t Expect to See Kourtney Kardashian Barker for a Long Time After She Gives Birth

Anyone who has ever watched Keeping Up with the Kardashians of yesteryear knows that Kourtney Kardashian Barker loves being pregnant. (Her sister Kim? Not so much—although, of course, in the end found it all worth it.) Kardashian Barker is currently nearing the end of her pregnancy with her fourth child, a baby boy, and her first with husband Travis Barker. (She shares Mason, Penelope, and Reign with ex Scott Disick.)
Kardashian Barker opened up to Vogue about this pregnancy which, because she is 44, is considered a geriatric pregnancy: “That word is just so wild,” she said. “But my doctors are so cautious, and I’ve had so many more restrictions than my other pregnancies. The first trimester was no working out, no flying on airplanes, no sex. Then the second trimester, I could do anything. Now, I am back to all the restrictions.”
In September, Kardashian Barker sparked concern when she and her baby boy underwent emergency surgery to save the baby’s life. “That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn’t know about in the past,” she said. “It was terrifying. After, I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you’re pregnant. I had no idea. I’ve always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it’s one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby’s life.”
Prior to becoming pregnant, Kardashian Barker underwent in vitro fertilization, which she said she “felt really pressured and pushed into doing”: “It went against my intuition, and I didn’t feel fully prepared for the mental or physical toll it takes,” she said. After she took a break from IVF, “We just got pregnant naturally,” she said. “It was an indescribable feeling. Shock, then super-happy, fear sets in, worry. But I remembered then to have gratitude.”
After the baby is born, Kardashian Barker plans to return to attachment parenting style, which she did with Penelope and Reign, she said. “We didn’t leave the house for the first 40 days,” Kardashian Barker said. “After, you’re super-connected, and I love that.”
But, surprisingly, as many plans are in place for her new baby boy, she has no birth plan, and never has with any of her three previous pregnancies. “I was so chill when my water broke with Mason,” she said. “I shaved my legs and put on makeup. This time, I still don’t have a birth plan, except for talking to the baby all the time and telling him, ‘Everything is going to be amazing.’”
As the baby’s due date draws closer, Kardashian Barker is focused on staying calm. “I’ve finally been able to let go of the fear and worry that everybody else put in us because of this pregnancy,” she said. “I’m ready to go in, have the baby, and have the experience we’re meant to have.”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Royal Author Says Meghan Markle’s Numerous Appearances This Summer are Paving the Way for the Launch of a New Venture
The anticipation continues!
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Let Jennifer Lopez's "Cherry Mocha Manicure" Inspire Your Next Nail Look
Vampy and cozy, all in one.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Jennifer Garner Swears by This Wellness Ritual to “Dump Negative Feelings” Before Bed
“It’s such a calming part of my night, that I sometimes have trouble staying awake.”
By Samantha Holender
-
Kourtney Kardashian Says Her Happiness Comes When She Gets "The F*** Away" From Her Family, Especially Kim
They had a really painful phone call.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Baby Boy Okay After “Urgent Fetal Surgery”
“Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kourtney Kardashian Posted "Morning Person" Tips on Instagram With an 11 a.m. Time Stamp, And People Are Not Thrilled
Chances are she's trolling us, though.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
See the Kardashian Sisters Dressed Up as Kris Jenner for Her Birthday
Halloween isn't over in Calabasas.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kourtney Kardashian Admitted to Feeling Mom Guilt When She Leaves Her Kids to Travel
She tries not to leave for too long.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kourtney Kardashian Says She "Blacked Out" During Her Vegas Wedding to Travis Barker
The story is pretty funny, NGL.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kourtney Kardashian Says She Isn't as Close to Kim and Khloé as They Are to Each Other Right Now
!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Flew Commercial Amid Kylie Jenner Private Jet Drama
Smart move.
By Iris Goldsztajn