Kourtney Kardashian Says She "Blacked Out" During Her Vegas Wedding to Travis Barker

As you might remember, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker unofficially became a married couple in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas this past April (they didn't have a marriage license, so it wasn't official-official).

It's a good thing that Kardashian got two do-overs after this one (a courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara, followed by a huge party in Portofino, Italy), because she has just admitted that she basically doesn't remember any of her Elvis-led Vegas nuptials.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Poosh founder tells her friend Simon Huck, "But I blacked out! I actually don't remember, though!"

Speaking to the camera, Kardashian says, "I didn't even remember Elvis, like, sang to me, walking down the aisle. I just didn't remember. I didn't remember I had a bouquet."

As Huck watches the wedding video, Kardashian says, "I'm like slurring, if you can't hear."

The Elvis impersonator confused Kardashian with her sister Khloé. Barker tells Huck, "When he was like, 'do you Travis take Khloé?' she fell to the ground."

Kardashian explains, "I just lost my mind, fell straight on the floor, and we, like, couldn't get up."

Barker tells Huck, "No, you guys, Kourt was on one," to which their friend says, "Yeah, tequila. Tequila Kourtney is a... person. ... It's a whole thing."

Then the blushing bride reveals, "I did throw up after, though, and took my top off and unbuttoned my pants, and I had to, like, walk back through the hotel with a million people taking my photo. I was a hot slob kebab."

LOL, I absolutely love this for her. Who said marriage was boring?

