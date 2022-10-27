Kourtney Kardashian Says She "Blacked Out" During Her Vegas Wedding to Travis Barker

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
As you might remember, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker unofficially became a married couple in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas this past April (they didn't have a marriage license, so it wasn't official-official).
It's a good thing that Kardashian got two do-overs after this one (a courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara, followed by a huge party in Portofino, Italy), because she has just admitted that she basically doesn't remember any of her Elvis-led Vegas nuptials.
On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Poosh founder tells her friend Simon Huck, "But I blacked out! I actually don't remember, though!"
Speaking to the camera, Kardashian says, "I didn't even remember Elvis, like, sang to me, walking down the aisle. I just didn't remember. I didn't remember I had a bouquet."
As Huck watches the wedding video, Kardashian says, "I'm like slurring, if you can't hear."
The Elvis impersonator confused Kardashian with her sister Khloé. Barker tells Huck, "When he was like, 'do you Travis take Khloé?' she fell to the ground."
Kardashian explains, "I just lost my mind, fell straight on the floor, and we, like, couldn't get up."
Barker tells Huck, "No, you guys, Kourt was on one," to which their friend says, "Yeah, tequila. Tequila Kourtney is a... person. ... It's a whole thing."
Then the blushing bride reveals, "I did throw up after, though, and took my top off and unbuttoned my pants, and I had to, like, walk back through the hotel with a million people taking my photo. I was a hot slob kebab."
LOL, I absolutely love this for her. Who said marriage was boring?
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Simone Biles Asked Her Followers Not to Dress as Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween
It had to be said.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Drew Barrymore Says She's "Never Messed With" Her Face: "I Don't Want to Fight Nature"
She discussed it with Jamie Lee Curtis.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift Removes "Fat" Scale Scene From Music Video Following Backlash
The discussion rages on.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kendall Jenner Responded to Rumors She's a "Mean Girl"
She hates that perception of her.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Khloé Kardashian Skilfully Summed Up Kim's "Get Your F***ing Ass Up and Work" Controversy
Khloé knows what's up.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Khloé Kardashian Told Kanye West to Leave His and Kim's Kids Out of Public Drama
This is all very depressing.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kourtney Kardashian Says She Isn't as Close to Kim and Khloé as They Are to Each Other Right Now
!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Khloé Kardashian Revealed Tristan Thompson Proposed, And She Said No
It didn't feel right for her.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kris Jenner Literally Forgot She Owned a Beverly Hills Condo
Right, OK, cool, very normal.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Khloé Kardashian Hinted at Her Baby Boy's Name on 'The Kardashians'
Is it Travis?????
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Khloé Kardashian Found Out About Tristan Thompson's Paternity Scandal "A Couple Days" After They Did an Embryo Transfer to Have a Baby Together
This must have been so hard.
By Iris Goldsztajn