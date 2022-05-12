Kourtney Kardashian Stepped on Her Engagement Ring and Broke It

It's a bride-to-be's worst nightmare: Kourtney Kardashian just revealed on The Kardashians that she accidentally broke her engagement ring soon after Travis Barker proposed to her.

Kris Jenner visited her eldest daughter at her home, presumably fairly soon after the engagement happened. She opened with, "Oh my gosh! Can you believe that you're engaged? Where's the ring?"

A bashful Kardashian then admitted, "It's... I'm covering it, because it's actually getting fixed."

When Jenner was baffled by this response, the Poosh founder was forced to explain. She started with the disclaimer, "This is probably one of the worst things I've ever done in my whole life, by the way."

She recounted, "I was sitting on my floor, folding sweatshirts, and I took the ring off, and I put it next to me on the floor, thinking it would be safe right next to me. So then I had to get something up above in my closet and when I stepped down, I stepped on the ring."

Kardashian was understandably upset. "I was like hysterically crying in my closet for like... hours," she said. "And the I called Travis. I was like, 'I did something really, really bad,' and he handled it the best, but it really gave me like a nervous breakdown.

"And I was just like, this is the most beautiful thing that I've ever had in my life, and how could I have done that?"

Thankfully, it doesn't sound like the damage was permanent, since she was able to get it fixed and has been spotted wearing it since. Close one!