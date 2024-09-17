Kourtney Kardashian Doesn't Have a "Cutoff" Age for Co-Sleeping With Her Kids

Kourtney Kardashian Barker opened up about her family's sleeping arrangements during a recent podcast appearance.

Speaking on The Skinny Confidential: Him & Her podcast with Lauryn and Michael Bosstick, the mom of four explained that her sleep hours have been pretty variable recently because she's been following her husband Travis Barker on tour, and because "we sleep with our baby."

Kardashian and Barker welcomed son Rocky 13 in November 2023, so he's under a year old.

"As a mother, I like to do what feels natural and instinctual to me, and that's—for me—what it is," the Lemme founder added about the practice of co-sleeping. "And of course I also read all the benefits and hear all the benefits, and I mean it's something that mammals have been doing for—since time existed."

A post shared by HIM & HER SHOW (@tscpodcast) A photo posted by on

When Michael asked Kardashian if there's a "cutoff" age for when she stops letting her kids sleep in her bed, she said, "Every person is different and every child is different. My oldest son slept with me till he was seven, and just naturally wanted to—also part of it, like, at a certain time I would put him to bed in his room, and then he would come in my room. And then at seven, he just, he stopped. And he was like, I'm done with you, I sleep in my own room. And then my daughter slept with me pretty much till she was 11."

Michael expressed concern that it would be more difficult to have sex with his wife if they were co-sleeping, Kardashian said, "You figure it out."

She added, "I will say that both parents being aligned on [co-sleeping] is really important. Like, my husband loves it too."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kardashian also shares children Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 9, with ex Scott Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker on Boundaries, Therapy, Parenting, & The Lemme Empire With Simon Huck - YouTube Watch On

The TV star has also previously opened up about why co-sleeping works well for her family in an article for Poosh, her lifestyle website.

"I learned very quickly how important (and hard it could be) to get a good night’s sleep with a newborn baby in the house," she wrote. "I realize that people have many different ways for getting their kids to sleep through the night, and I believe that if something works for your family, then that is what is most important. We all just need our sleep, right? In my house, I found that a co-sleeping strategy worked best."

If you're considering co-sleeping with your child, visit the Sleep Foundation website to learn more about the pros and cons of the practice, and how to co-sleep safely.