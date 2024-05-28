Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up About Deciding to Stop IVF After 5 Rounds

When Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were trying for their baby son Rocky, they first decided to go the IVF route.

But in a new Instagram Stories "Ask Me Anything," the Lemme founder opened up about their decision to stop with the IVF after they weren't able to conceive that way.

A fan wrote to Kardashian, "Had 6 failed IVFs - how did u find the strength to keep going? It's debilitating."

The star answered, "I stopped after a year of trying (5 failed IVF cycles, 3 retrievals) my body relaxed and I believed in God’s plan for my life. Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us. Also lots of optimizing my health. I know how hard it is to feel like you’re not trying, but believing in God’s plan and saying your prayers is so powerful. All the best!"

Kourtney Kardashian shared her experience with IVF on Instagram Stories. (Image credit: Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram)

In a follow-up Story, Kardashian clarified, "I want to be super clear bc it seems my answer to the IVF question may have been confusing ... I got pregnant 100% naturally, NOT through IVF... one year after stopping IVF actually. Through God's blessing, on Valentine's Day."

Kourtney Kardashian clarifies how she got pregnant with son Rocky. (Image credit: Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram)

Kardashian was very open about her experience throughout her IVF and pregnancy journey. She and Barker reportedly started IVF in the summer of 2021, and they even documented her visits to the OB/GYN on The Kardashians.

In November 2023, the spouses welcomed their son Rocky 13 Barker.

The Poosh founder shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, while the drummer shares children Landon and Alabama with ex Shanna Moakler. He also coparents Atiana De La Hoya, Moakler's daughter from a previous relationship.