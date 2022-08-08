Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Flew Commercial Amid Kylie Jenner Private Jet Drama

There has been a lot of talk around celebrity private jets lately.

As we experience a mounting climate crisis, commenters aren't happy about famous people taking their personal planes for super-short, super-frequent, super-polluting rides.

But apparently, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker would very much like to be excluded from that narrative, one that they have never asked to be a part of since 2009 (yes, that is a Taylor Swift reference, and yes, Taylor Swift is involved in all the drama—I'm getting to that part).

In photos published by TMZ, the newly married Kravis can be seen laying low on an Alaskan Air flight from LAX to Spokane, Washington. Kourtney's daughter Penelope and Kim's daughter North were reportedly with them as well.

Flying commercial is a pretty smart move amid all the private jet drama, which Kourtney's sisters Kim and Kylie high-key started.

First, Kim proudly flaunted her cashmere-clad private jet on season one of The Kardashians, then Kylie posted a photo of herself and her partner Travis Scott walking between two jets at an airport, with the caption, "you wanna take mine or yours ?"

Comments included such fair questions as, "girl what am i recycling for" and, "Global warming who ?"

Since then, it has emerged that the Kylie Cosmetics founder routinely flies tiny distances just to avoid traffic, which has rightfully enraged many people.

Taylor Swift's private jet use has also been discussed at length these past few days, as it emerged that her plane was responsible for 8,293.54 tonnes of flight emissions in 2022, per the Guardian. Yeah, it's... not a good look.

