Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Flew Commercial Amid Kylie Jenner Private Jet Drama

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
There has been a lot of talk around celebrity private jets lately.
As we experience a mounting climate crisis, commenters aren't happy about famous people taking their personal planes for super-short, super-frequent, super-polluting rides.
But apparently, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker would very much like to be excluded from that narrative, one that they have never asked to be a part of since 2009 (yes, that is a Taylor Swift reference, and yes, Taylor Swift is involved in all the drama—I'm getting to that part).
In photos published by TMZ, the newly married Kravis can be seen laying low on an Alaskan Air flight from LAX to Spokane, Washington. Kourtney's daughter Penelope and Kim's daughter North were reportedly with them as well.
Flying commercial is a pretty smart move amid all the private jet drama, which Kourtney's sisters Kim and Kylie high-key started.
First, Kim proudly flaunted her cashmere-clad private jet on season one of The Kardashians, then Kylie posted a photo of herself and her partner Travis Scott walking between two jets at an airport, with the caption, "you wanna take mine or yours ?"
Comments included such fair questions as, "girl what am i recycling for" and, "Global warming who ?"
Since then, it has emerged that the Kylie Cosmetics founder routinely flies tiny distances just to avoid traffic, which has rightfully enraged many people.
Taylor Swift's private jet use has also been discussed at length these past few days, as it emerged that her plane was responsible for 8,293.54 tonnes of flight emissions in 2022, per the Guardian. Yeah, it's... not a good look.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Selena Gomez Will Not Suck Her Stomach In for Anyone, Thank You
You heard her!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Khloé Kardashian Is "Taking Her Time" Naming Her Son With Tristan Thompson, Source Says
The exes recently welcomed a baby via surrogate.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Respond to Kevin Federline's Claims That Her Sons Choose Not to See Her
This whole saga is heartbreaking.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kylie Jenner Hates the New Instagram, Too
Today in "celebrities, they're just like us."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Pete Davidson Opened Up About Wanting a Child: "That's Like my Dream"
Kim Kardashian isn't opposed to the idea, either...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Expecting a Second Child Via Surrogate
The news has been confirmed.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Pete Davidson Finally Appears in 'Kardashians' Season 2 Trailer
And it's ~steamy~.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Pete Davidson Got a "Jasmine and Aladdin" Tattoo for Kim Kardashian
With an infinity sign!!!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kourtney Kardashian "Won't Leave" Travis Barker's Side as He's Treated for "Extreme Stomach Pain"
Barker is suffering from pancreatitis.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Travis Barker Was Hospitalized in Los Angeles, His Daughter Asks for "Prayers"
It's unclear what happened.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Broke Up Because They Weren't Sure About a Future Together, Source Says
They may have felt a little pressured.
By Iris Goldsztajn