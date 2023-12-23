More than a month after announcing the birth of their first child together , Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are sharing baby photos. Rocky Thirteen Barker, the seventh child in the blended family, was born on November 1 . Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian each have children from previous relationships (his with model Shanna Moakler and hers with Scott Disick).

On Friday, Kardashian shared an Instagram slideshow featuring five photos of the happy parents and their newborn son. The baby's face is largely obscured in each of the pictures, but his parents' love for him is clear from their tender embraces.

Kardashian announced her pregnancy in June, holding up a "Travis I'm Pregnant" sign at a Blink-182 concert. The reality star and Blink-182 drummer held three separate weddings in 2022, first saying "I do" in Las Vegas before a Santa Barbara courthouse ceremony and a destination wedding in Italy. In early November, a source told Us Weekly that Kardashian and Barker were "elated" over the birth of their son.

The Poosh founder has been open about undergoing IVF treatments before having Rocky, as well as about how her recent pregnancy was different because of her age. "This time, unlike the other three, I was followed by a different group of doctors, who gave me many restrictions in the first months," Kardashian told Vanity Fair Italia in October. "No workouts, no Pilates, no caffeine, and no plane trips. Even no sex!"

Kardashian added in the Vanity Fair Italia interview that she had more "gratitude" for her pregnancy with Rocky and that she talked to him every day while she was pregnant. The road to having her fourth child wasn't always an easy one, but it's clear from the sweet new photos that Kardashian and Barker's family is perfect.