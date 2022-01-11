Are Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Expecting a Baby? Fans Think So

Whether or not they're doing it on purpose, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are excelling at fueling the Kardashian-Jenner rumor mill via mysterious social media activity.

The latest hints fans are flying away with? That the recently engaged couple is expecting a baby.

Let's walk you through it, with a little help from celebrity reporter Jordyn Woodruff.

First, celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi posted a tip that an unnamed celebrity couple was expecting a baby in 2022, with the sole detail provided being "neither of them are actors." Immediately, fans thought of Kravis.

Then, Kardashian posted some throwback pics on Instagram, something that members of her family often do when they are pregnant. Then, she posted multiple Instagram Stories of a sparkly avocado purse—which wouldn't mean much to the average onlooker, but which for Woodruff is very possibly full of hidden meaning, especially when coupled with the photo of Kardashian with her hands on her belly that she posted afterwards.

Basicallyyy, when you're 16 weeks pregnant, your baby is roughly the size of an avocado, so the reporter thinks that Kardashian is trying to tell us—without doing anything so pedestrian as actually, like, telling us—that she is 16 weeks pregnant, by means of sparkly avocado purse. And if she is, I mean, you don't become the most famous family in the world by doing normal stuff like normal people do. Ya know?

A post shared by Chicks (@chicks) A photo posted by on

Anyway, this isn't the first time Kardashian and Barker have sparked pregnancy rumors, and the Poosh founder has been quick to shut them down in the past, so it's definitely up to them to confirm or deny their pregnancy this time too. Just thought I'd share this fun little fan theory with you all in the meantime.

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) A photo posted by on

For extra context, though, a source previously told Us Weekly that the couple for sure wanted a kid together. "They will have a baby together without any doubt, it’s just a matter of when and how," they said. "Ideally, Kourtney would like a natural birth. She’s confident it won’t be a problem because she’s always been lucky to conceive naturally and has taken great care of herself physically. … Certainly though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives."

Obviously, not every fan theory turns out to be true, but avid Kardashian sleuths were recently correct in assuming that Kylie Jenner was pregnant—not to mention that the whole family is very talented at PR and rarely leaves anything up to chance when it comes to social media. Make of that what you will!