Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker "Will Have a Baby Together Without Any Doubt," Source Says

Things are moving fast between them.

By Iris Goldsztajn
new york, new york october 16 kourtney kardashian and travis barker are seen on october 16, 2021 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
GothamGetty Images

Nobody who has even tenuously followed Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's love story will be shocked to hear that the two are moving fast fast. Within months of beginning their courtship, Barker had gotten a tattoo dedicated to his girlfriend, and only a few months after that, they announced their engagement.

Although Kardashian had referred to Barker as her "future baby daddy" alongside Megan Fox at the VMAs, the remark was kind of understood to have been made jokingly. Now, though, a source tells Us Weekly that Kravis are actually pretty serious about having a child together.

"They will have a baby together without any doubt, it’s just a matter of when and how," the insider says. "Ideally, Kourtney would like a natural birth. She’s confident it won’t be a problem because she’s always been lucky to conceive naturally and has taken great care of herself physically. … Certainly though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Kardashian has three children with ex Scott Disick: Mason, Penelope and Reign. Although Us Weekly's source says Barker has "been so kind and gracious to her and Scott’s [kids]," Disick is reportedly not playing nice with his ex' new beau—in part because he always thought he and Kardashian would end up together.

As for Barker, he has two kids of his own, Alabama and Landon, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. According to Capital FM, Barker also treats Moakler's daughter Atiana like his own.

