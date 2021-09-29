Travis Barker Wants to Laugh With Kourtney Kardashian "for the Rest of My Life"

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian may have seemed like an unlikely couple when we first got wind of their steamy romance, but as the dust has settled, they just seem to make more and more sense together.

Take this latest exchange for example: Kardashian posted a photo/video dump on Instagram, which included a video of the two of them holding hands over a restaurant table, Kardashian smiling wide and Barker looking like he's about to fall asleep (but probably actually gazing into his girlfriend's eyes). She captioned the post, "skies n’ stuff." Barker came in hot in the comment section, writing, "Laugh with you for the rest of my life." She answered, "my whole life." Just so you know, I have allergies and I am definitely not crying.

The lovebirds have previously been rumored to have discussed marriage, and Barker got a tattoo of Kardashian's name back in April too, so you know it's really serious. They have also spent an inordinate amount of time making out—and they're really not shy about it. Not only do they regularly post photos full of PDA on social media, but they also had a photo shoot while making out next to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly—also making out—in the VMAs bathroom. Classic stuff.

Kardashian and Fox capitalized on the buzz they created with those bathroom photos by posing together for a very sexy Skims campaign, where they share various red fruit and lie together topless, among other activities.

