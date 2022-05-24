Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding Date Spells Good Things for Them, Astrologer Says

Kourtney Kardashian was born on April 18, 1979, making her an Aries, while her brand-new husband Travis Barker was born on Nov. 14, 1975, making him a Scorpio.

They got married (for the third time, lol) in Portofino, Italy, on May 22, 2022, and I couldn't help but wonder what that date would mean for their future together. I tapped Inbaal Honigman, a psychic and astrologer, to tell Marie Claire exactly what the stars have in store for the inseparable lovebirds.

"Kourtney and Travis might not even know that they have this in common!" Honigman teased.

"She is a youthful and active Aries, he is a creative and brooding Scorpio. They're rather different signs, but both share a ruling planet.

"Aries is a sporty and playful sign, with Mars, planet of war, as its, ruler it never knows how to give up.

"Scorpio is a mysterious and alternative sign. Its modern ruling planet is Pluto, but in Classical Astrology, it is also ruled by Mars. The red planet imbues Scorpio with determination and focus."

So that's a little background on Kardashian and Barker's individual charts and why they might make them a pretty dang good match. Honigman then went on to talk about their wedding day.

"The date isn't perfect, but it's lovely for them," she explained. "Both the Sun and Mercury were in chatty Gemini, which means they'll never stop talking. The moon was in Aquarius, a kind and considerate sign, so they'll always listen to each other." Dawww!!!

"But where was Mars?" Honigman continued.

"Since they share this ruling planet, surely the position of the planet Mars at the time of their wedding would be important?

"Here is the biggest win.

"On their wedding date, when they were saying their vows in front of the elegant Portofino backdrop, Mars was in the most romantic sign of all: Pisces.

"Devoted, loving and family-minded, this sign is fabulously auspicious for this couple tying the knot.

"The love that they share will flourish in their union following this wedding date."

Cute cute cute.