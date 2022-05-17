Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Love "Will Continue to Run Deep," Tarot Reader Says

Even from afar, there's no doubting that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share a pretty special, passionate love, and their recent official wedding just further cemented that love.

While at first we only had blurry pap photos and insights from third parties on the ceremony (including from Barker's daughter Alabama), the newlyweds themselves have now given us an intimate look into it all via Instagram.

In almost matching posts captioned, "Till death do us part" (the only difference is that Kardashian shared more pics than her new husband), they shared black and white pictures taken after the courthouse affair, in which they kiss and cuddle in their convertible "Just Married" car. There's also a photo of the lovebirds with their witnesses, her grandma Mary Jo Campbell, and his dad Randy Barker.

Commenting on Kourtney's post, her family came out to support the union en masse. "I love you," wrote Kris Jenner. "KRAVIS FOREVER," wrote Kim. Khloé contributed some trusty red heart emojis.

I consulted tarot reader and love coach Haifa Barbari to find out what's in store for the happy couple.

"Congratulations to the new Mr & Mrs Kravis," she begins, and I'll defs be using those nicknames from now on. Inspired.

Barbari then tells Marie Claire, "They got 'The Fool' card first, a major arcana card that signifies key events on our life journeys. So for Kravis, this is a fantastic card packed full of advice as they embark this new life together."

It's all looking pretty good, apparently. "This is a destined new beginning, the start of a completely new cycle," Barbari continues. "This card advises to fall into complete trust that it’s going to lead them to things they never imagined. To keep their playful side alive on the journey ahead, to believe that they can co-create something entirely new, letting go of the past or social norms and pressures, to make their own visions of what their relationship and future looks like a reality.

"The fool card also advises them to be open to opportunities that come up for them both. We may see them starting a business together because their next two cards about future are also major arcana cards. The Justice card is about contracts not only in marriage but business and home, and the Lovers card, well that’s just beautiful. Their love goes and will continue to run deep."

She continues, "It advises them to always aim to come together, to listen to each other and equally give, receive and resolve." Barbari warns that the couple should make sure to maintain their own interests outside of each other, but is confident they'll be able to navigate that.

"The path ahead appears to be equal in love and potentially, business!" she concludes.