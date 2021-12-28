Kris Jenner Spent Around $150,000 on Christmas Gifts for Her Kids This Year

Kris Jenner put Santa Claus to shame this past Christmas. The self-proclaimed momager bought Moke electric golf carts for each of her six children, which reportedly set her back about $150,000.

The lavish gifts were revealed on an Instagram Story posted by Kim Kardashian on Monday. “Oh my god! Look at our Christmas presents from my mom,” she said in the video, while panning over a line-up of golf carts. “How cool!”

Jenner clearly knows her kids well, as she personalized each cart to suit their individual styles. Kim and Khloe got cars in different shade of pink, while Kylie, Kendall, and Rob received yellow, orange, and baby blue rides.

(Image credit: Instagram/@KimKardashian)

As for Kourt? “This has to be Kourtney and Travis, for sure,” Kim said in her video, while showing a white car with a skull on it.

(Image credit: Instagram/@KimKardashian)

According to the Moke America website, a standard eMoke golf cart costs $20,795, with custom rims ranging from $495 to $695. Adding benches to the carts (which the video shows) costs an extra $1,595.

We can probably assume that Kris further pimped the rides with high-performance chargers ($895) and Bluetooth stereos ($500), which would bring the cost of each golf cart to about $24,280. Multiply that by six for each child, and that comes to $145,860.

What’s more, we can see that the license plates are adorned with the word “West Coast Customs”—a Burbank-based automobile shop that focuses on customizations. That means Kris probably had even more swag added to the cars, which would have brought her grand total to just around $150,000.

That’s probably about what you spent on gifts this year, right?

It’s unclear if the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan spent Christmas together this year, but Kim did share a gallery on Instagram that showed her with Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, and her grandma, MJ. We can only assume that Rob and the Jenner girls came running when they heard about the gifts waiting for them in the driveway.