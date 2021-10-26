Kendall Jenner Wore Nothing But a Bikini and a Bedazzled Pink Cowboy Hat

For a Kardashian, Kendall Jenner is relatively subdued in terms of her fashion choices—but not today, people, not today. The model posed outdoors in just a teeny tiny bikini and a bright pink, bedazzled, monogrammed, fringed cowboy hat (the fringe and monogram were also bedazzled, FYI).

The hat isn't necessarily what you'd think of when you think "good taste," but I am irrevocably in love with it and willing to scour the Earth until I find out where I can get one of my own. Oh, also, Jenner was holding an entirely bedazzled (and monogrammed) silver and pink tumbler in the photo, which she posted on Instagram as part of a carousel.

Next in the series is a bedazzled (a theme's a theme, OK?) bottle of 818 Tequila, the brand she founded earlier this year. Next is a selfie of Jenner and Hailey Bieber sporting identical pink, fringed, bedazzled cowboy hats and pouting, and last is a screenshot of the song "Fire for You" by Cannons.

On her Stories, Jenner also shared her latest manicure, a super-cool French mani with black and white checkered tips. She tagged @modernpampersalon in the photo, which is a popular nail art shop in North Hollywood.

Kendall Jenner Instagram

A few weeks ago, Jenner visited the 818 Tequila distillery and posted photos from her tour on Instagram. She wrote, "had an amazing time at our distillery yesterday! i always enjoy getting to spend time with our wonderful team who make all of this possible, a true honor :)"

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

