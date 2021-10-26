Today's Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Wore Nothing But a Bikini and a Bedazzled Pink Cowboy Hat

A monogrammed bedazzled pink cowboy hat.

By Iris Goldsztajn
sydney, australia april 04 kendall jenner attends the tiffany co flagship store launch on april 04, 2019 in sydney, australia photo by don arnoldwireimage
Don ArnoldGetty Images

For a Kardashian, Kendall Jenner is relatively subdued in terms of her fashion choices—but not today, people, not today. The model posed outdoors in just a teeny tiny bikini and a bright pink, bedazzled, monogrammed, fringed cowboy hat (the fringe and monogram were also bedazzled, FYI).

The hat isn't necessarily what you'd think of when you think "good taste," but I am irrevocably in love with it and willing to scour the Earth until I find out where I can get one of my own. Oh, also, Jenner was holding an entirely bedazzled (and monogrammed) silver and pink tumbler in the photo, which she posted on Instagram as part of a carousel.

Next in the series is a bedazzled (a theme's a theme, OK?) bottle of 818 Tequila, the brand she founded earlier this year. Next is a selfie of Jenner and Hailey Bieber sporting identical pink, fringed, bedazzled cowboy hats and pouting, and last is a screenshot of the song "Fire for You" by Cannons.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

On her Stories, Jenner also shared her latest manicure, a super-cool French mani with black and white checkered tips. She tagged @modernpampersalon in the photo, which is a popular nail art shop in North Hollywood.

kendall jenner manicure
Kendall JennerInstagram

A few weeks ago, Jenner visited the 818 Tequila distillery and posted photos from her tour on Instagram. She wrote, "had an amazing time at our distillery yesterday! i always enjoy getting to spend time with our wonderful team who make all of this possible, a true honor :)"

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
