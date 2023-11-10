Kris Jenner Says Khloé Kardashian's Son Tatum Is the "Spitting Image" of Robert Sr.

Kris Jenner says grandson Tatum Thompson, the son of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, has two lookalikes in the family: her late, ex-husband Robert Kardashian Sr., and her son Rob Kardashian.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kris told Khloé the one-year-old is the "spitting image of your dad and brother." She added jokingly, "It's freaking me out" (via People).

In a confessional, the matriarch explained, "Tatum is Robert Kardashian Sr. He is my ex-husband in a baby form, even his little mannerisms, his little smile, the way he looks at me."

She continued, "I look through those eyes and I see his little soul, and I'm like, 'Yup, there he is. The DNA is real.'"

It sounds like Khloé definitely agrees with her mom's assessment, since she told a fan on Twitter back in September, "He’s the sweetest most affectionate little man. He really reminds me of my dad and my brother. It’s beautiful"

As for Kris, she's also shared her assessment of baby Tatum before. Marking his first birthday on Instagram back in July, she wrote, "Happy, happy birthday to my grandson Tatum, our beautiful little love bug, whose smile lights up a room!

"Thank you for bringing even more love into our hearts, and for your precious personality and your sweet, sweet, happy spirit every single day. You are such a blessing and I love you to the moon and back!!!

"Thank you for the laughter, the fashion shoots, the ability to crawl faster than anyone I’ve ever met, and the way you bring me such a calm whenever I get my hugs… I’m honestly in awe of how you look exactly like uncle Rob. It’s wild and I love it!!!! I love you my amazing Tatum!!! I love you my sweet boy"

Khloé and Tristan welcomed Tatum via surrogate in July 2022, following the basketball player's paternity scandal. The two were no lounger a couple at the time of Tatum's birth, but have continued to coparent the little boy and his older sister True, 5.