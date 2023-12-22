The Kardashian family Christmas card is a holiday tradition rivaling tree decorating and caroling. While Kris Jenner's 2023 Christmas card is decidedly pared down (it only features her and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, not the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan), the same can't be said for her family's holiday cards of yore. Of the many iconic Christmas photoshoots the family has staged over the years, there's one that stands out as Kylie Jenner's favorite—and it's taking fans way back.

On Thursday, Jenner shared a black-and-white photo of the family from a holiday card they sent out in the early 2000s. She didn't date the pic, but it appears to be from the clan's 2007 holiday card . "Throwback to my favorite family xmas card," Jenner captioned her Instagram post . She and Kendall Jenner are still kids in the sweet family snap. (Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian are all markedly younger, too.) Kendall and Kylie are blowing kisses at the camera, as are their older sisters.

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

While Jenner's post is super-sweet, there's one detail about the card that had fans confused. The second image shows the text on the card, which wishes recipients a Merry Christmas from "Bruce, Kris, Kourtney, Casey, Kimberly, Khloé, Robert, Kendall, and Kylie." But, wait a minute—who's Casey?

She doesn't have the name recognition the KarJenner sisters do, but Caitlyn Jenner's daughter Cassandra Marino appears to be the mystery family member in question. And as eagle-eyed fans pointed out in comments on Jenner's post, it looks like someone is standing next to Rob in Kylie's first photo but has been cropped out of the shot. (It's not clear why Caitlyn's other children weren't named on the card.)

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has been feeling nostalgic; she posted throwback photos of her and Kendall on her Instagram Story, too. One clip the makeup mogul shared featured her at age 5—the same age, she noted, that her daughter, Stormi, is now. If the holiday season is a time for reflection, Jenner is, as usual, ahead of the curve.