Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Had a "Magical" Early Christmas Celebration With Her Kids

It's the most wonderful time of the year for pretty much everyone, and that includes Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, apparently.

A source close to the couple told Page Six that they've been having a downright “magical” time this holiday season, and not just as a couple—Jenner's two children, six-year-old daughter Stormi and two-year-old son Aire, have also been part of the magic.

Chalamet, Jenner, Stormi and Aire, all "had a really nice dinner together with Kylie’s family, and they drove around to look at Christmas lights," according to the source.

The family bonding times was a success, it seems, with the insider adding that "the kids had a really magical time, and Kylie and Timothée made some very special memories together."

Kylie Jenner with her kids, Stormi and Aire, in a Christmas picture she shared to Instagram. (Image credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner)

As you might have deduced from the early timing of Jenner and Chalamet's holiday magic, the source says they “aren’t going to be together on Christmas Day this year, they made sure to celebrate beforehand and even exchanged some gifts.”

“Kylie and Timothée are both going to be with their families for Christmas, but they’re going to stay connected despite being apart," the source explained, adding that, even though they won't be physically together on Christmas day, Jenner and Chalamet still plan on "FaceTiming, texting and calling” throughout the times when they're apart during the holidays.

Chalamet reportedly made sure to include Stormi and Aire in every aspect of the celebration, including the gift-giving—and that reportedly stood out to Jenner.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Timothée not only got Kylie gifts, but also got some for the kids, which Kylie thought was so sweet and thoughtful,” the source said.

This tracks with everything else we've heard about the couple, who have been notoriously "protective" of their relationship. In July, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the pair are “in constant and fluid communication” and “see a long-lasting relationship together"—and the high value they place on family seems to be a big part of their connection.

“Kylie’s family thinks that Timothée is balanced, dedicated, successful, and a family man,” the source said. “They love how he treats her and everyone she cares about. He loves her so much and is respectful to her entire circle. Things are blossoming between them more and more every day.”

And the Entertainment Tonight source's description of the couple seems very family-friendly, indeed, so it's no surprise Stormi and Aire were an integral part of their holiday celebration.

“They cook at home, go to dinners, travel when they can, play board games, and are just their authentic selves together," the source said of how Jenner and Chalamet spend their alone time together. "They are both honest with each other, and there isn’t any void of communication.”