Nobody knows the power of a little black dress better than the Kardashian-Jenner clan. So much so, they'll wear them at the most unexpected times.
Just yesterday, Kim Kardashian posted a throwback photo with sister Kendall Jenner on Instagram, where they both posed in black gowns. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner ran errands in Los Angeles wearing an off-the-shoulder black LBD.
While out and about, Jenner reached for a comfortable long black dress from her latest fashion endeavor, Khy. The label, which launched back in November, draws inspiration from the reality television star's personal wardrobe. Unsurprisingly, she's going to wear pieces from her own collection whenever she can.
Keeping with the all-black theme, Jenner styled the LBD with a pair of black boots from The Row and an Alaia bag.
In terms of her off-duty style, there's no doubt that Jenner has very specific taste. Fans have even been quick to note that her style has slightly shifted since she started dating actor Timothée Chalamet, leaning into a more refined aesthetic. One thing that has remained consistent is her love for a staple little black dress.
Jenner might not be jetting off to Milan Fashion Week, but the Kylie Cosmetics founder already had quite the run at Paris Couture Week in January. True to form, many of her best looks from the week revolved around classic black dresses.
Jenner even brought her daughter, Stormi, in on the look, when the two wore coordinating black dresses to a Valentino after party during Haute Couture week in Paris.
If nothing else, rest assured that the Kardashian-Jenner family will always have the perfect LBD in arms' reach.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Melony Forcier is a New York City-based freelance writer specializing in fashion and beauty. Her work has appeared in Byrdie, Brides, Allure, InStyle, and Who What Wear.
-
Nordstrom Launched a Secret Sale on Popular Items
Deep discounts ahead!
By Bobby Schuessler
-
Amanda Seyfried: "Once I Popped Out a Baby, I Was Just Playing Mothers"
"That's Hollywood for you," the actress adds.
By Meghan De Maria
-
Camila Mendes Says Working With Ex Charles Melton in 'Riverdale' Was "Hard"
"Anytime we started to hook up off set and knew that something was brewing, our characters would start dating."
By Meghan De Maria
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Mixes Fringe With Rugged Workwear at Prada
It's all in the way she mixes textures.
By Melony Forcier
-
Emma Watson Tested an Unconventional Styling Hack at Milan Fashion Week
Why not double up?
By Melony Forcier
-
Victoria Beckham Subtly Revived the Peep-Toe Boot
Blink and you'll miss the silhouette's cameo.
By Aaron Royce
-
Kaia Gerber Evoked '90s Supermodel Energy for the 2024 BAFTAs Afterparty
It's a big departure from her usual minimalist style.
By Melony Forcier
-
Gabrielle Union Wore Two Contrasting Burberry Looks During London Fashion Week
She changed from a backless floral dress to the most wintry matching set.
By Aaron Royce
-
Megan Thee Stallion's Nike Collection Dropped in Time for Your Next Workout
"Hot Girl Systems" is available to shop now.
By Melony Forcier
-
Jennifer Lopez's 'Jenny From the Block' Style Returned in Full Force for a Hometown Film Screening
She attended a hometown film screening in a throwback jumpsuit.
By Aaron Royce
-
Jennifer Lawrence Worked a '90s Denim Maxi Skirt Into Her Street Style Uniform
She makes the throwback piece look brand new.
By Aaron Royce