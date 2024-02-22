Nobody knows the power of a little black dress better than the Kardashian-Jenner clan. So much so, they'll wear them at the most unexpected times.

Just yesterday, Kim Kardashian posted a throwback photo with sister Kendall Jenner on Instagram, where they both posed in black gowns. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner ran errands in Los Angeles wearing an off-the-shoulder black LBD.

While out and about, Jenner reached for a comfortable long black dress from her latest fashion endeavor, Khy. The label, which launched back in November, draws inspiration from the reality television star's personal wardrobe. Unsurprisingly, she's going to wear pieces from her own collection whenever she can.

Kylie Jenner running errands in Los Angeles while wearing a black maxi dress from her fashion line, Khy. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Keeping with the all-black theme, Jenner styled the LBD with a pair of black boots from The Row and an Alaia bag.

The Row Sling Leather Knee Boots $2,100 at Net-a-Porter

Alaïa Le Teckel Small Bag in Calfskin $2,250 at Alaïa

In terms of her off-duty style, there's no doubt that Jenner has very specific taste. Fans have even been quick to note that her style has slightly shifted since she started dating actor Timothée Chalamet, leaning into a more refined aesthetic. One thing that has remained consistent is her love for a staple little black dress.

Jenner might not be jetting off to Milan Fashion Week, but the Kylie Cosmetics founder already had quite the run at Paris Couture Week in January. True to form, many of her best looks from the week revolved around classic black dresses.

Jenner posed for Instagram in a black strapless mini dress and suede foldover boots. (Image credit: Courtesy of @kyliejenner

Khy Faux Leather Strapless Long Dress $148 at Khy.com

Jenner even brought her daughter, Stormi, in on the look, when the two wore coordinating black dresses to a Valentino after party during Haute Couture week in Paris.

Kylie Jenner attends a Valentino after party in a black strapless gown with her daughter, Stormi, during Paris Couture Week in January. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If nothing else, rest assured that the Kardashian-Jenner family will always have the perfect LBD in arms' reach.