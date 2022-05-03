Kylie Jenner's Trucker Hat Was the Met Gala's Most Controversial Accessory

The internet is an unforgiving place, and Kylie Jenner has unfortunately been in its line of fire after her Met Gala appearance on Monday. Although, thankfully, she's probably pretty used to it after 15 years as a reality star.

For her red carpet appearance, Jenner wore a poofy, frilly, wedding-like dress with a sheer white panel at the top, and paired it with a TRUCKER HAT finished with a veil. The outfit came courtesy of Off-White, the late Virgil Abloh's label.

(Image credit: Getty/Sean Zanni)

The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted some photos of her outfit and Khloé Kardashian's on Instagram with the Bridgerton-inspired caption, "the diamonds of the season," just like you or I would do after dressing up for an event.

But Jenner's followers were decidedly not on board with the star's red carpet get-up. Here's a sampling of the comments:

i’m sorry kylie ily but why

girl that is NOT it

This is not it babes

Nah girl, go back and change

(Image credit: Getty/Gilbert Carrasquillo)

People were especially incensed about Jenner's choice of headdress. Here's what they said:

throw the hat away

Immediately no to the cap

Kylie what is up with the SNAPBACK THO

OK, so I'm not sure I can exactly get on board with this particular outfit, either, but to be fair to Jenner, she was perfectly on theme for the Gala—and that's the point more so than just, like, looking good.

As a reminder, the theme was "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," and it's hard to think of an accessory more American than the humble trucker hat. Add to that the fact that Jenner was wearing Off-White as an homage to Virgil Abloh—who, despite some of the controversies he stirred in his lifetime, was a bona fide American fashion icon gone too soon—and you start to see that, maybe, actually, this outfit was it.