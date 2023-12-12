For Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, Supporting Each Others' Careers Is Paramount

We might not have had Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner becoming a couple on our 2023 Bingo Card, but they're proving to be in it for the long run!

The young couple have been spotted together several more times, and sources close to them report that things are getting serious.

A source told ET, "Kylie and Timothée have been doing really well. Even though Kylie has so many of her own commitments, she is very proud of Timothée and wants to be there for him and support him. Timothée is equally supportive of Kylie and admires her strong work ethic and how committed she is as a mom."

They further explained that "they both make an effort to show up for each other, and it’s very sweet."

It's been a big year for both of them. Chalamet is currently promoting his latest film, Wonka, in which he plays the titular character of Willy Wonka. Jenner attended the premiere with her mother, Kris Jenner, although the pair skipped the red carpet. She also flew to London for the world premiere, and spent a few days with Chalamet there.

This isn't the first time Jenner has supported Chalamet's work, as she also came to the Saturday Night Live after-party following his hosting gig recently.

Jenner is also having a big year herself as she continues to run her cosmetics empire. Also this year, she launched her own clothing brand, Khy, and she was honored at the WSJ. Innovator Awards as the magazine's 2023 Brand Innovator. Chalamet came to support her at this event, and they were photographed sitting together.

We hope to see more of this young couple, especially at each other's events. While they work in very different industries, they both manage to take the time to celebrate one another, and that's something we can firmly get behind.

