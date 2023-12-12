For Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, Supporting Each Others' Careers Is Paramount

"They both make an effort to show up for each other."

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Fleurine Tideman
By Fleurine Tideman
published

We might not have had Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner becoming a couple on our 2023 Bingo Card, but they're proving to be in it for the long run!

The young couple have been spotted together several more times, and sources close to them report that things are getting serious.

A source told ET, "Kylie and Timothée have been doing really well. Even though Kylie has so many of her own commitments, she is very proud of Timothée and wants to be there for him and support him. Timothée is equally supportive of Kylie and admires her strong work ethic and how committed she is as a mom."

They further explained that "they both make an effort to show up for each other, and it’s very sweet."

It's been a big year for both of them. Chalamet is currently promoting his latest film, Wonka, in which he plays the titular character of Willy Wonka. Jenner attended the premiere with her mother, Kris Jenner, although the pair skipped the red carpet. She also flew to London for the world premiere, and spent a few days with Chalamet there.

This isn't the first time Jenner has supported Chalamet's work, as she also came to the Saturday Night Live after-party following his hosting gig recently.

Jenner is also having a big year herself as she continues to run her cosmetics empire. Also this year, she launched her own clothing brand, Khy, and she was honored at the WSJ. Innovator Awards as the magazine's 2023 Brand Innovator. Chalamet came to support her at this event, and they were photographed sitting together.

We hope to see more of this young couple, especially at each other's events. While they work in very different industries, they both manage to take the time to celebrate one another, and that's something we can firmly get behind.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attend the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Topics
Kylie Jenner
Fleurine Tideman
Fleurine Tideman
Freelance Writer

Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸