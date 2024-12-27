Kyra Sedgwick, Kevin Bacon, and Kids Sing Hilarious Parody Song About Christmas Being Over

Is anyone having more fun than Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon? The talented actors (whom you may know from so, so many things) really seem to have it all figured out on the "how to have a fun marriage and happy kids, too" front. Maybe it's all a front for the sake of social media, but: these are two people who do not seem like they'd have the time for all of that. They just seem to enjoy life and each other and singing sweet, silly parody songs from time to time on Instagram.

Like this playful take on "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)"—a song originally by John Lennon, Yoko Ono, and the Plastic Ono Band—celebrating the relief some of us may feel at the end of the holiday season.

Because, and it's okay to admit this, sometimes Christmas and the holidays are exhausting.

Surrounded by their equally as talented kids—including Smile and 13 Reasons Why actress Sosie Bacon and composer Travis Bacon—the family crafted some particularly tongue-in-cheek (but also apt!) lyrics for how it feels when Christmas is over.

"Christmas is over. Not a moment too soon," dad Kevin began. "Now we don't have to listen to any more Christmas tunes."

"Frosty has melted, there's no jingle bells," added Sosie, "Because Rudolph's in rehab. There's no Christmas smells."

"We can all stop listening, to 'The Little Drummer Boy'," Travis sang (also on guitar), "We can all stop glistening, let's undeck the halls."

"Yes, Christmas is over. It's no longer white," Kyra proclaimed, before the whole family joined her for the last lyric: "they'll restart the torture on Thanksgiving night."

Only a few days earlier the family tackled Sabrina Carpenter's "Please Please Please," surrounded by spitting alpacas.

I only have one question for the Bacon/Sedgwick household and it's: can I please, please, please be invited to next year's singalong celebration? Or at least send in a song request? Because y'all seem to get it—and I dig that.