Lady Gaga Says She Goes “On the Internet” and Cries Over Taylor Swift's Success

There's no denying that Lady Gaga is a girl's girl.

In a recent interview with Vogue and ahead of the release of the singer and actress' latest movie, Joker: Folie à Deux, the superstar listed off the artists she is currently stanning, including arguably the most influential pop star on the planet: Taylor Swift.

When the interview touched on Gaga's "recent fanaticism," the publication writes that the star immediately rattled "off a list," which included Charli XCX, Chapell Roan, and Billie Eilish.

"I mean, I really love them," Lady Gaga said. "I go on the internet and, like, cry. And I love Taylor Swift too. And Kesha. I watch it all, and I’m like: Yup. Go! Just Go.”

At one point, according to the publication, Gaga's voiced cracked and her eyes welled up with tears as she continued to talk about the female artists she is currently listening to and enthusiastically cheering on.

“I’m not only cheering them on, I want them to know that my heart is in it with them," she continued. "And I want them all to feel really happy.”

Michael Polansky and Lady Gaga attends the "Joker: Folie à Deux" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 04, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In one 2017 interview with Glamour, the actress touched on the power of the female pop star and how she has seen the entertainment industry change as more women have embraced their true selves as women and artists.

"It’s so interesting. When I started 10 years ago, things were very much about everybody being super perfect and glammed up [and] everything being clean and beautiful and a sort of very particular perception of a woman," she told the publication at the time. "I was always very against that; everybody always thought I was dressed weird or artsy or too creative. And then over the years everyone artistically loosened up in their own ways.

"Now I see all kinds of avant-garde visuals and very unique senses of style for a lot of women," she continued. "I think that’s how we've changed, and I don’t think I was the only person to do that. There were many of us, and it’s nice to see. It’s important for women to feel like they can break away from any particular image."

Lady Gaga attends the "Joker: Folie À Deux" photocall during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at Cipriani Hotel on September 05, 2024 in Venice, Italy (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the same recent Vogue interview, Gaga also touched on her recent engagement to Michael Polansky , and after the pair made their red carpet debut while attending this year's Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande.

“My mom met him and she said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband,’ and I said, ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!’" Gaga explained. "I could never have imagined that my mom…found the most perfect person for me?"

The couple eventually met in December 2019, while attending entrepreneur Sean Parker's 40th birthday bash in Los Angeles.

“I got invited and I said, ‘I wonder if Michael is going to be there,’ and my mom said yes, and so I went to the ​party and I kept asking for him and he finally came over to me and we talked for three hours," she told the publication at the time. "We had the most amazing conversation.”