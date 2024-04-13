Lance Bass Reveals the Gift Sir Elton John Sent Him After Coming Out in 2006

When Lance Bass looks back at the moments before, during and after he came out in 2006, he can vividly recall a special gift that made him feel loved and supported.
In a new interview with People in celebration of the publication's 50th anniversary, Bass says that the one and only Sir Elton John gave Bass a special gift after he told the world he was gay.
“The most fun thing I got after I came out was a nice gift basket—I think on my front step—and it was from Elton John basically saying, ‘Welcome to the club,’” he said. “I was like, ‘Wow, I got a welcome basket from the king of the gay mafia!' I'm like, ‘I'm in!’ I thought that was the most fun, welcoming basket you could ever get.”
Bass also recalled feeling "nervous, then relieved" when he came out publicly in a 2006 issue of People.
“Of course there were rumors, but that was also at a time where social media wasn't so much of a thing and you could actually have more of a private life,” Bass said. “No one was taking pictures everywhere you went. So it was kind of easy for me to live this kind of private life.
“I had a boyfriend, my circle of friends knew about me, and I just didn't think (my sexuality) was such a big deal,” the *NSYNC member added.
While on vacation in Provincetown, Massachusetts, a well-known gay-friendly town, a stranger asked Bass if he was gay. Bass said yes—the first time he had revealed his sexuality to a stranger—and the encounter made its way into the tabloids.
“I knew I had to say something. And at that point, I was so scared about what would happen in my life personally. I didn't want my family to get hurt by this,” Bass said, adding that he was also afraid of the "complete death of my career."
"That's always what I was told," he explained. "If you come out, you're done."
After coming out publicly on the cover of People, Bass said "so many emotions were going through me at that moment."
"I remember I went to Catalina Island with my boyfriend at the time," he recalled. "I said, 'I can't watch this go down.'"
When the magazine hit stands in 2006, Bass said "everything in my life changed."
"I didn't expect how positive the rest of the world would treat it," Bass continued, while noting that there were some negative reactions, including the loss of his sitcom deal.
“The industry said, 'oh, well, we can't use you now.' But the public—they made it such a positive thing," he continued. “Once I was able to see that reaction, it made me feel so good that I wasn't going to be hated."
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
