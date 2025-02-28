Leighton Meester Just Gave a Rare Look Into How She and Adam Brody Parent Their Kids

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody are notoriously private about their private lives, especially when it comes to their two kids. And although it's not often the two walk the red carpet together, the Gossip Girl alum—who recently joined her husband at the 2025 SAG Awards—shared some insights on her family in a get-ready-with-me video for Vogue.

Meester and Brody are parents to 9-year-old daughter Arlo and a 4-year-old son, whose name has not been revealed. "My kids, they get what we do," she said while applying mascara in the beauty tutorial (she uses Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara, for the record).

The actress revealed that it's all about creating balance when it comes to their work routines—and that means being home with their kids "a lot" plus involving them on set.

"They come on location a lot," Meester revealed. "I don't think that they're phased at all, because they get a lot of us off-set and a lot of us, like, not working, which has been always like a really big benefit for both of us."

As for Brody, he referenced his role as a dad while walking the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet with Meester. When was asked by E! what's changed for him since his standout role on The OC as a TV boyfriend he replied, "A family, you know. Gives you a very different perspective. Hopefully it means in another 20 years I'll be back as everyone's favorite grandpa boyfriend."

Although she didn't comment on her kids or marriage during the rest of the Vogue video, Meester did share a tidbit about her husband's beauty routine. It turns out Brody is a fan of snail mucin, a celeb-loved skincare product that the actress also uses on the regular.

"Adam gets into the mucin," Meester said. "We share. We're like, a mucin family."