Leonardo DiCaprio Is “Totally Content with Maintaining a Bachelor Lifestyle,” But Apparently Really Likes Gigi Hadid

In the continued “are they or aren’t they?” debate, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are apparently endeavoring into a “low-key romance,” reports Us Weekly—but let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves: DiCaprio’s friends say they would be “surprised” if the actor settles down with the supermodel. (DiCaprio seems pretty committed to the bachelor lifestyle, so it might be a surprise if he settles down with anyone.) And, it seems, the romance with Hadid follows DiCaprio’s M.O., a source tells the outlet.
“Leo is living his best life and he’s one of the happiest people [his friends] know,” the source says. “He has a very fulfilled life and enjoys the comforts of doing as he pleases anywhere or anytime.”
DiCaprio and Hadid have been linked off-and-on since last September, and, according to his friend, “some of those in Leo’s inner circle are convinced he’ll never fully settle down and get married. However, they’re not concerned about him finding the right one.” The actor is “happy to date if he finds somebody he connects with,” the source says, adding that the Oscar winner is “totally content with maintaining a bachelor lifestyle.”
Settling down is “not something he worries about,” the source adds. Driving the point home, the source says his “friends would be really surprised if he actually ever did decide to get married.”
Just one month after his last relationship ended in August 2022—with Camila Morrone, who he dated for four years—DiCaprio set his sights on Hadid in September, “but she hasn’t shown an interest,” a source said at the time. But, Us Weekly reports, Hadid changed her tune about DiCaprio later that month, and their friendship turned into more. “They’ve been having secret meetups and have been spending time together privately,” a separate source told the outlet last October. “They’re very into each other and are seeing where things go.”
A few months later, in February, the two split, but later that month sparked reconciliation rumors when they were seen at a mutual friend’s birthday party. In March, the two attended an Oscars party where they apparently “never left each other’s side.” In May, DiCaprio and Hadid were seen at the same Met Gala afterparty.
A source told Us Weekly in June that Hadid has a “friendly, no strings ‘situationship’” with DiCaprio: “[They] travel so often, so it’s best for them to keep their relationship open and fluid,” the source said. “Neither one of them wants to settle down at the moment.”
But things do seem to be progressing, as a different source told the outlet earlier this month that “they’re only seeing each other right now,” and, while the dynamic is still “casual,” they are “dating” and seeing what comes of it.
“Leo wants to take it slower with Gigi because there’s potential there, and he wants to preserve it,” the source says.
