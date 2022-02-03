Lily James Stunned in an All-Black Outfit by Magda Butrym on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Lily James just showed up to her Jimmy Kimmel Live interview with her Pam & Tommy costar Sebastian Stan in the best outfit ever.

The actress, who portrays Pamela Anderson in the TV series, wore a chic all-black ensemble by Magda Butrym (via the Daily Mail), including a chiffon, flower-like crop top and wide silk pants, and paired it with simple pointed black heeled pumps.

(Image credit: Getty/JOCE/Bauer-Griffin)

On her way to—or out of—the TV set, she added tiny '90s-y black sunglasses and a black blazer to complete the look. She wore her balayaged hair down.

(Image credit: Getty/Hollywood To You/Star Max)

James recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about how the team transformed her into Pamela Anderson for the show, and it sounds majorly intense.

"I was in the makeup chair at 3:30 a.m., and there would be this four-hour process to get me into the Pamela look," she said. "Eyes, wig, teeth, there was just a whole process."

Obviously, James and Anderson look nothing alike in real life, so it makes sense that the actress had to undergo such a daunting makeover. "We explored tons of different prosthetics like nose, chin, eyebrows, forehead, but in the end we stripped it back as much as possible," she added. "We didn't want there to be too much of a barrier between me and my expressions. I think they did a really great job. I was really pretty shocked by what they were able to do."

But it wasn't just the makeup: She also had to work out harder than I ever will in my life to prepare for the role. "I worked with this amazing trainer, Matt Bevan, who worked with Daisy Ridley as well," she explained. "He worked me so hard and I got really fit. I lost a ton of weight. I've put it all back on again though, unfortunately. But I felt really athletic, which I hadn't done for a long time and there was great confidence that came from that. I feel less self-conscious on a beach now." Well, as long as she's happy.

Pam & Tommy premiered Feb. 2 on Hulu.