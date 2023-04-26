Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Her Baby Bump for the First Time

As Marie Claire reported on recently, Lindsay Lohan’s family and friends threw her a baby shower this month, and though she is reportedly due soon—summer, apparently—we still haven’t seen her baby bump, until now. Just Jared reports that yesterday Lohan went on her social media to share the first photo of her bump while visiting New York City. In a photo shared on her Instagram story , Lohan poses in front of a mirror at The New York Edition Hotel, where she was staying. She wore a green and white crochet dress with white sneakers, the outlet reports.

Lohan is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas. The couple married in July 2022 after announcing their engagement in November 2021. At the time, Lohan wrote of Shammas “My love. My life. My family. My future.”

Lohan announced her pregnancy news in March of this year, sharing a photo of a white onesie that read “Coming Soon.” She captioned the post “We are blessed and excited!” and tagged Shammas.

(Image credit: Getty)

Lohan’s mother Dina Lohan wouldn’t confirm a due date of her grandchild, People reports, nor would she confirm the baby’s sex. “The nursery’s all white, so that gives you nothing,” she said.

But she did confirm her excitement: “I’m literally over the moon,” she said. “I’m so happy. I can’t stop smiling. It’s incredible. We’re just so excited. It’s just such a beautiful thing for my child! And I love babies. Who doesn’t?”

She added “My oldest baby is having a baby. It’s so crazy. I’m in disbelief a little bit sometimes because you’re like, ‘Well…it makes you older, clearly!’”

We’re so happy for the parents-to-be and love seeing that baby bump shown off!