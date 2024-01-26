Doting Grandpa Lionel Richie Responds to Daughter Sofia's Pregnancy News

Lionel Richie is already a doting grandpa, and he could not be more excited for his daughter Sofia Richie Grainge to be a mom.

After Sofia announced the happy news that she was expecting her first baby with husband Elliot Grainge, Lionel took to Instagram to share his joy that his family is expanding.

On his Stories, the singer reposted a photo from Sofia's pregnancy shoot, writing, "My little girl is having a baby!" He also reposted Sofia's photo of herself with her husband and baby bump, which she captioned, "and then there were three"

Lionel is already a grandfather to daughter Nicole Richie's daughter Harlow, 16, and son Sparrow, 14, whom she shares with husband Joel Madden.

A post shared by Sofia Richie Grainge A photo posted by sofiarichiegrainge on

Sofia, who married Elliot in April 2023, announced her pregnancy in THE most glamorous way possible: with a photo shoot and a Vogue story.

Posting a series of gorgeous black and white photos of her and her bump on Instagram on Thursday, she wrote, "Our hearts are filled with so much love! So thankful for all of your support! Can’t wait for this next chapter of life"

Messages of congratulations poured in from the likes of Jasmine Tookes, Chiara Ferragni, Elsa Hosk, Lily Collins (a fellow nepo baby from an '80s music family), Lisa Rinna, Kathy Hilton, Aimee Song, and so many more.

Speaking to Vogue, Sofia explained how she and Elliot broke their lovely news to both of their parents. "We went to Elliot's parents, who live about five minutes away from us," she said. "I think I had a box—I want to say it was a Hermès box or some sort of box—and I told everyone that I had bought them a gift from Milan Fashion Week.

"Everyone was like 'Ooooh Hermes!' But then they opened it and it had all three of the pregnancy tests [in it]. That's how we told all of our parents."

OK, so maybe not the most relatable anecdote, but definitely cute nonetheless. Congrats to the parents-to-be!