Lizzo Is Launching a Shapewear Brand With Inclusive Sizing "For Every D*mn Body"
What can't she do???
Lizzo, take my money.
The singer, flutist, dancer, actress, TV producer and style icon has announced her very own shapewear brand. When Marie Claire told you in 2019 that the decade of Lizzo was just getting started, we weren't playing around.
The shapewear line—called YITTY—doesn't have a launch date yet, but we do know that it will be super size-inclusive, ranging from 6X to XS. For context, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS shapewear is fairly inclusive as well, but slightly less so, ranging from XXS TO 4X.
"This is a dream 5 years in the making…. Introducing @YITTY: Shapewear you can wear Underwear, Overwear, Anywhere. For Every Damn Body. 6X to Xs. Are you ready for the YITTY LIBERATION? Coming soon…" Lizzo wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of her butt in one of the pieces. She accessorized with a YITTY tattoo and YITTY mani.
In a second post, the star shared a photo of six models (including herself) with diverse bodies. She wrote, "This is a love letter to my big grrrls, and a welcome letter to Every Body. This is *not* an invitation to change who you are… this is an opportunity to BE who you are on your terms. I don’t know about y’all— but I’m sick of people telling me how I’m supposed to look and feel about my body. I’m tired of discomfort being synonymous with sexy. If it’s uncomfortable TAKE IT OFF. And if it makes you feel good PUT IT ON. @YITTY isn’t just shapewear, it’s your chance to reclaim your body and redefine your beauty standard. I love y’all"
The comment section was raging after that (as in, good raging).
Bella Thorne wrote, "amazing !!"
SZA said, "YASSSSSS YITTTYYYYYY IS LIVEEEE ! Wow congratulations man ! So iconic and powerful !"
Even Old Navy, a literal competitor, was like, "so here for ALL. OF. THIS."
That's the power of Lizzo for you.
In another post, the celeb took her fans on an hour-long closet tour featuring YITTY pieces. She just keeps on giving. I'll just be here, waiting for launch day.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
