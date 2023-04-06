Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Are Reportedly Engaged

Just weeks after their relationship became public knowledge, White Lotus star Lukas Gage and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton are reportedly en...Gage-d. (Get it??? Oh come on, that was hilarious.)

A source has told E! News that the two stars are gearing up to get married, though Gage and Appleton themselves haven't definitively confirmed the report.

Both men posted matching Instagram posts which appeared to reveal their relationship back in late February, with photos of them enjoying a beautiful vacation in Mexico. Later, Appleton went on The Drew Barrymore Show and double-confirmed that they were together.

Appleton told Barrymore at the time, "Listen, I'm very happy, very much in love, and I feel very grateful to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone that you really connect with is really, really special, so."

On March 23, Appleton posted a new series of photos of the two of them cleverly captioned, "Apple of my eye"

Though it's up for interpretation, one of these photos shows him "feeding" Gage a flute of champagne on top of a mountain, which is certainly the kind of thing you'd do when you've just gotten engaged. But what do I know!

Several of Appleton's famous friends commented on that post. Paris Hilton and JWoww sent him some heart-eyes emojis, while Bella Thorne wrote, "Omggggg yesssss"

But Gage very much took the crown with his two comments. The first read, "an apple a day keeps the doctor away," and the second read, "Apple to my ton." Acting chops, a chiseled jawline, and a sense of humor? Appleton's done pretty well for himself here!

BTW, Marie Claire recently asked the hairstylist—who has worked with the likes of Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez—about his beauty routine. We learned a lot, such as what's truly important to him.

Asked about his self-care ritual, Appleton told us, "I really value family time and like to make sure I have time to speak to my family, whether it's kids or my mom and dad who live in England. Family is really important to me and my life is so crazy so it can be easy to lose contact. I really try to make an effort to stay in contact with everyone."

