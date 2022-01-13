Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Love Will "Be Around for a Long Time," Body Language Expert Predicts

It's all anyone's talking about: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly just got engaged.

With a relationship that intense, there are often two outcomes: Either it will crash and burn within months, or they'll die in each other's arms à la Noah and Allie. Of course, they could also, like, have a friendly divorce in 10 years or something, but that's a lot less fun to talk about, if I'm being completely honest.

Luckily for everyone involved, body language expert Andy Coley thinks we're much more likely to have a Notebook situ on our hands than we are a disastrous breakup or a conscious uncoupling.

Based on the (tear-inducing) video of the proposal, Coley believes in the couple's longevity just as much as they do (OK, perhaps he's a tad less confident about "every lifetime before this one" and "every lifetime that will follow it" than Fox is, per her caption, but you get my point).

"The video of their engagement shows an intimate event in a meaningful spot," Coley tells Marie Claire. "Getting engaged under a tree they have an emotional connection with not long after they got together shows that whilst the couple live their life on display on Instagram and the red carpet, they also have deeper connection to each other."

A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) A photo posted by on

For Coley, Fox and MGK have what it takes to weather the storm together as a couple. "They also talk about having been through hell together and having laughed more than they thought was possible," he says. "Life is about the sugar and spice, highs and lows and, as a couple, coming through that together and bonding not only with a ring, but with the life essence of blood is a sign of commitment!"

The body language expert is also a fan of the couple's behavior towards each other during the proposal. "The video shows two people very much in love in the moment," Coley continues. "She kneels down to his level as he submits himself to her, neither of them is looking to dominate or control the moment, two equals coming together as one." No, I am not crying, I'm at work right now. You're crying.

Fox and MGK both often pose provocatively for the cameras, and talk about their relationship in terms that nobody else could pull off, but Coley doesn't think their connection is just for show at all. "They’ve been living a life on social media, and it’s clear they are still very much connected with each other," he explains. "As a couple they stick close to each other, neither of them dominating, both coming over as equal partners.

"Their engagement took place in an intimate location, with him going down on one knee and her joining him at his level to say yes. They have shared their love and their blood on several occasions and I don’t see things changing any time soon. This celebrity couple will be around for a long time yet, as long as the laughter stays." I can't. This is too cute. Congrats to the happy couple.