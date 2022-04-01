Machine Gun Kelly Said Pete Davidson Will "Be Standing There" With Him at His Wedding to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly (AKA Colson Baker) and Pete Davidson are super close friends and collaborators.

The musician appeared on the The Howard Stern Show recently, and the host asked him about his upcoming wedding to actress Megan Fox. He said he didn't have a date yet, so Stern pressed on: "Will Pete Davidson be your best man? I believe he will be."

Baker replied, "I think my side is gonna be an army... I have so many close and best friends that have been with me for all these years, but yeah, I think Pete's absolutely gonna be standing there with me."

He added, "We should mic him just for commentary anyway."

Stern recounted the time Baker and Davidson hung out with Dave Chappelle and his mom, and said their friendship was a true "bromance."

Baker said, "Yeah, it is, it is, it is. I was blessed, like he came into my life, we both came into each other's life at the right time."

MGK and Fox started dating in 2020 and got engaged in January 2022. They have since delighted us with their love and puzzled us with their weirdness in equal measure.

In parallel, Davidson began dating Kim Kardashian in the fall of 2021, and that particular romance has escalated pretty quickly. Of course, Stern then asked MGK to weigh in on it all.

"I'm so happy for him," he said. "I actually have a big regret. The short version is I was like, we rented out a theater, me, Megan, Kim and him went to see a movie, and I was like vouching for this movie so hard. I was like, 'it's gonna be the best movie you've ever seen.' I kept like leaning over, even like as the previews were starting, I was like, 'dude I can't wait, I can't wait for you guys to watch...' and like we got 10 minutes into the movie... You ever just have that moment where you're like, 'we shouldn't be here?'" Awkssssss.