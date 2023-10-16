Madonna Says She Didn't Think She Would "Make It" After Health Scare During First Night of Rescheduled Tour

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Madonna performed the first show of her rescheduled Celebration Tour on Saturday, after it had to be pushed back due to the singer's recent health scare.

"I didn’t think I was going to make it," Madonna revealed to the crowd at London, England's O2 Arena (via Deadline).

"Neither did my children, that’s why I woke up with them all around me," she continued.

"I forgot five days of my life—or my death. But the angels were protecting me. If you want to know my secret, how I survived, I thought, 'I’ve got to be there for my children. I’ve got to pull through for them.'"

In June of this year, Madonna's manager Guy Oseary shared on Instagram, "On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU.

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."

Oseary went on to explain that this meant her tour would have to be rescheduled.

A couple of weeks later, Madonna herself addressed her health scare.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Thank you for your positive energy. Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."

She continued, "My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.

"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!"

So happy the star is doing better!