Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston, and Billie Eilish all have a LOT to say about *that* Barbie monologue delivered by the inimitable America Ferrera.
At Sunday's Critics' Choice Awards, Access Hollywood set out to make a bunch of different celebs perform a read of some of the speech as well as comment on its powerful meaning, and boy did these A-listers deliver.
Billie Eilish read the line, "You're supposed to stay pretty for men, but not so pretty that you tempt them too much, or that you threaten other women, because you're supposed to be part of the sisterhood."
The singer immediately added, "F***in' true. That monologue... it's so upsetting. Any time I hear any of it, I'm like, 'Nooo, I don't wanna hear this right now! I'm tryna enjoy my day, I don't need America telling me the truth of life and being a woman.' But I do, though. We all do."
Eilish was nominated at the awards show for her song "What Was I Made For" from the Barbie soundtrack, but lost out to "I'm Just Ken" from the same movie.
Meanwhile, Margot Robbie, the star of the Barbie movie, revealed that her favorite part of the whole Barbie craze was seeing the reception this speech received.
"Watching people's reactions to Gloria's monologue, the speech that America does, has been one of the funnest parts," Robbie said. "From the very first cut of the movie, that's what made people really stand up and vocalize their appreciation. It was like, everyone was like, 'Oh, she's finally articulating the thing we've always thought, and she's saying it for us, and it's amazing.'"
Last but not least, Jennifer Aniston, who was not involved in the Barbie movie, gave us an incredible dramatic interpretation of part of the speech, reading, "I'm so tired of watching myself and every other woman tie herself into knots so that people will like us."
She added, as herself, "Gosh darn it." Yeah, pretty much sums it up.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
