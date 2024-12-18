Mariah Carey Signs Rihanna's Breast During Holiday Concert
Proof that 2024 can still bring surprises.
Mariah Carey brought our holiday gift early.
In a frankly dumbfounding move, the legendary singer signed Rihanna's boob during her recent concert in Brooklyn.
The moment was captured by fans and posted to social media. In one TikTok video reshared by Pop Crave on X, Carey can be seen kneeling down next to a seated RiRi.
After a few moments, the Fenty founder grabbed a mic and told the crowd, "Mariah Carey is signing my t*t y'all."
She added, "This sh*t is f***ing epic."
Once the signing was done with, Rihanna exclaimed, "Oh! Look at that sh*t! Look at that sh*t!" as cheers sounded and cameras clicked around the two ultra-famous women.
I'm frankly not sure how Rihanna will stomach her next shower, but hey ho.
Anyway, like all of us, it sounds like the "Umbrella" singer can't get through the holiday season without rocking out to a little "All I Want for Christmas Is You," and neither should she.
Carey rang in the season like she always does on Nov. 1 with a hilarious video shared to social media, signaling that it was "time."
The concert Rihanna attended was the last date of Carey's Christmas Time tour, which began on Nov. 6 in Highland, California.
By the looks of it, and not that anyone doubted her, the singer pulled out all the stops for this, including a sleigh, red glittery outfits, people dressed in nutcracker outfits, etc., etc. Oh Mariah, you're too good to us.
But although the concerts are over (sad face), there's another exciting Mariah/Christmas development I found out about while researching this article: She's teamed up with Messenger to launch a seasonal theme for your conversations on the app. It's free, it's glorious, and it's gonna make you want to completely desert iMessage and Instagram until January.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
