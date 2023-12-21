Mariah Carey Is Newly Single After Seven Years—But Shakes It Off At the White House

Well, Mariah Carey might just keep waiting under the mistletoe this Christmas, as she won't find Bryan Tanaka under it.

The Queen of Christmas and her former backup dancer have reportedly called it quits after seven years together. Sources close to the pair told Page Six that it was due to their age gap of 14 years (Carey is 54 and Tanaka is 40), and that he wants children.

Carey shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, and apparently does not want any more kids. Tanaka, on the other hand, does not have any children of his own.

Rumors started swirling about Carey's relationship status when she was spotted on her annual trip to Aspen alone. Tanaka was also missing from her "Merry Christmas One and All!" tour that started in November.

Carey had also been seemingly hinting about the split, as she told People earlier this month that it's been a difficult year. "I’ve been looking forward to this Christmas for, like, the whole year," she said. "Since last year—because last year wasn’t the greatest."

It sounds like things have been rough since Carey was thawed out of her ice cube in time to celebrate Christmas with her chart-topping hit, but her luck might be changing, as she had a very special invitation last week...

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were lucky enough to meet the "All I Want For Christmas" singer. Carey journeyed to the White House to spread some festive cheer (and, who knows, meet some single politicians maybe?).

She brought her twins, and they took several photos in the Oval Office, all of which were shared on the singer's Instagram.

Carey also posed with what might be the largest Christmas tree ever found indoors. She was photographed adding a decoration to the heavily loaded tree.

The Queen of Christmas wore a black glittery dress with a matching jacket, complete with a sugary pink and white lining. The gorgeous look was finished off with matching pink heels and glittering jewelry.