If you didn't know Rihanna was worth a cool $1.4 billion, you're going to learn today—her latest outfit will make sure of it. On Dec. 16, the beauty mogul and pop star attended a holiday party in West Hollywood with partner A$AP Rocky. Naturally, she was the richest—and the richest looking—girl there.

Her vibe was that of a grown-up Cindy Lou Who (if the Christmas character grew up to possess a 10-figure bank account and impeccable sense of style). The singer went for simple designs that cost a fortune, trading Sunday's luxury pajamas and Louis Vuitton bag for a leather duster coat, black heeled sandals, and a festive LBD.

Her dress was a long-sleeve ruched creation from Magda Butrym that featured fur cuffs at the wrists and neck. Though demure in design, the fitted number also happens to boast a $2,184 price tag. Her jacket, meanwhile, hails from quiet luxury favorite Khaite. Available only at the most prestigious department stores, the ankle-length coat retails for $6,800.

Rihanna wore an all-black look with a shocking price tag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Khaite Lolo Double-Breasted Self Tie Leather Coat $6,800 at Neiman Marcus

Her accessories were on that same $$$-vibe ('tis the season!), ringing in at a total of $3,800. Rihanna chose her favorite simple black sandals from Tom Ford ($1,350) and carried 2024's buzziest handbag—an appropriate way to end the year.

The purse in question is an east-west style from fashion house Alaïa, dubbed Le Teckel Leather Shoulder Bag. ("Teckel" is French for dachschund—and the bag's oblong shape definitely calls the purse-sized dog breed to mind.) At $2,450, it's has been considered the Cadillac of carry-alls since it debuted in 2019 and has freshly topped fashion editors' wish lists in 2024. Margot Robbie and Kirsten Dunst are among the A-listers who've carried one this year. Rihanna, meanwhile, owns it in multiple colors.

Tom Ford Shiny Leather Padlock Pointy Naked Sandal $1,350 at Tom Ford

For those keeping track, the Alaïa purse brings Rihanna's look to a grand total of $12,784—an obscene amount, even for the one percent.

Her fur-trimmed gown was the perfect choice for the holiday party theme. A$AP, meanwhile, wore a button-down and puffer vest. (Image credit: Backgrid)

A merry billionaire Christmas, indeed.

