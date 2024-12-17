Rihanna Is the Richest Girl at the Holiday Party in a $2,184 Fur-Trimmed Dress and Viral Alaïa Bag

If you didn't know Rihanna was worth a cool $1.4 billion, you're going to learn today—her latest outfit will make sure of it. On Dec. 16, the beauty mogul and pop star attended a holiday party in West Hollywood with partner A$AP Rocky. Naturally, she was the richest—and the richest looking—girl there.

Her vibe was that of a grown-up Cindy Lou Who (if the Christmas character grew up to possess a 10-figure bank account and impeccable sense of style). The singer went for simple designs that cost a fortune, trading Sunday's luxury pajamas and Louis Vuitton bag for a leather duster coat, black heeled sandals, and a festive LBD.

Her dress was a long-sleeve ruched creation from Magda Butrym that featured fur cuffs at the wrists and neck. Though demure in design, the fitted number also happens to boast a $2,184 price tag. Her jacket, meanwhile, hails from quiet luxury favorite Khaite. Available only at the most prestigious department stores, the ankle-length coat retails for $6,800.

Rihanna is stylish in an all black ensemble as she and partner A$AP Rocky attend a party at Hind in West Hollywood. She wore a black dress and leather duster coat with a black alaia shoulder bag

Rihanna wore an all-black look with a shocking price tag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Lolo Double-Breasted Self Tie Leather Coat
Khaite Lolo Double-Breasted Self Tie Leather Coat

Faux Fur-Trimmed Maxi Dress
Magda Butrym Faux Fur-Trimmed Maxi Dress

Her accessories were on that same $$$-vibe ('tis the season!), ringing in at a total of $3,800. Rihanna chose her favorite simple black sandals from Tom Ford ($1,350) and carried 2024's buzziest handbag—an appropriate way to end the year.

The purse in question is an east-west style from fashion house Alaïa, dubbed Le Teckel Leather Shoulder Bag. ("Teckel" is French for dachschund—and the bag's oblong shape definitely calls the purse-sized dog breed to mind.) At $2,450, it's has been considered the Cadillac of carry-alls since it debuted in 2019 and has freshly topped fashion editors' wish lists in 2024. Margot Robbie and Kirsten Dunst are among the A-listers who've carried one this year. Rihanna, meanwhile, owns it in multiple colors.

Le Teckel Leather Shoulder Bag
Alaïa Le Teckel Leather Shoulder Bag

SHINY LEATHER PADLOCK POINTY NAKED SANDAL
Tom Ford Shiny Leather Padlock Pointy Naked Sandal

For those keeping track, the Alaïa purse brings Rihanna's look to a grand total of $12,784—an obscene amount, even for the one percent.

Rihanna is stylish in an all black ensemble as she and partner A$AP Rocky attend a party at Hind in West Hollywood. She wore a black dress and leather duster coat with a black alaia shoulder bag

Her fur-trimmed gown was the perfect choice for the holiday party theme. A$AP, meanwhile, wore a button-down and puffer vest.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

A merry billionaire Christmas, indeed.

