Rihanna Is the Richest Girl at the Holiday Party in a $2,184 Fur-Trimmed Dress and Viral Alaïa Bag
Have yourself a merry, billionaire Christmas.
If you didn't know Rihanna was worth a cool $1.4 billion, you're going to learn today—her latest outfit will make sure of it. On Dec. 16, the beauty mogul and pop star attended a holiday party in West Hollywood with partner A$AP Rocky. Naturally, she was the richest—and the richest looking—girl there.
Her vibe was that of a grown-up Cindy Lou Who (if the Christmas character grew up to possess a 10-figure bank account and impeccable sense of style). The singer went for simple designs that cost a fortune, trading Sunday's luxury pajamas and Louis Vuitton bag for a leather duster coat, black heeled sandals, and a festive LBD.
Her dress was a long-sleeve ruched creation from Magda Butrym that featured fur cuffs at the wrists and neck. Though demure in design, the fitted number also happens to boast a $2,184 price tag. Her jacket, meanwhile, hails from quiet luxury favorite Khaite. Available only at the most prestigious department stores, the ankle-length coat retails for $6,800.
Her accessories were on that same $$$-vibe ('tis the season!), ringing in at a total of $3,800. Rihanna chose her favorite simple black sandals from Tom Ford ($1,350) and carried 2024's buzziest handbag—an appropriate way to end the year.
The purse in question is an east-west style from fashion house Alaïa, dubbed Le Teckel Leather Shoulder Bag. ("Teckel" is French for dachschund—and the bag's oblong shape definitely calls the purse-sized dog breed to mind.) At $2,450, it's has been considered the Cadillac of carry-alls since it debuted in 2019 and has freshly topped fashion editors' wish lists in 2024. Margot Robbie and Kirsten Dunst are among the A-listers who've carried one this year. Rihanna, meanwhile, owns it in multiple colors.
For those keeping track, the Alaïa purse brings Rihanna's look to a grand total of $12,784—an obscene amount, even for the one percent.
A merry billionaire Christmas, indeed.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
