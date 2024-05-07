Matty Healy's Mom Passionately Defends Meghan Markle and 'Spare'

Matty Healy's mom, British TV presenter Denise Welch, has come to Meghan Markle's defense after a commentator brought up the rift between the Sussexes and the Royal Family.

"Harry has been rubbishing his family since they walked out in 2020," royal expert Dickie Arbiter said on the talk show Loose Women this week (the program is similar to The View).

Welch saw the direction the conversation was likely to take after this—i.e. another takedown of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry—and she decided to nip it in the bud.

"Do you not think there is a reason why Harry did such a thing?" Welch asked Arbiter about him writing Spare and revealing explosive details about his family (via the Mirror).

"His dad married Diana when he was in love with Camilla, and so, you know, ruined a lot of Diana's life because of his affair with Camilla," Welch continued.

"So this young boy, who then witnesses the death of his mother, who was forced to walk publicly in front of the world behind his dead mother's coffin, and accept this woman that he doesn't like as his stepmother, then he has a wife who is completely and continually trashed by the media, including your good self if I may say, when in fact she was on a world stage ... before she met this guy."

The TV personality added, "I am just sick to death of the bashing that this woman gets. Everybody's happy to say the bashing that the other Royal Family members get, hardly any of you mention Andrew, and yet we continually, every day, berate this woman. And I think when her children grow up and see what she goes through, I think Harry had a bloody good reason to write that book in my opinion."

Frankly, regardless of your thoughts on the Royal Family or on Meghan or Harry, I just generally agree that nobody should be bashing others for sport if they can help it. That doesn't feel particularly controversial.

Meanwhile, Welch, who is mom to rockstar Matty Healy, 35, and actor Louis Healy, 23, clearly just feels quite protective of Harry and Meghan, who are on the receiving end of hateful comments daily online and in the media.