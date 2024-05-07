Matty Healy's Mom Passionately Defends Meghan Markle and 'Spare'

Matty Healy's mom, British TV presenter Denise Welch, has come to Meghan Markle's defense after a commentator brought up the rift between the Sussexes and the Royal Family.
"Harry has been rubbishing his family since they walked out in 2020," royal expert Dickie Arbiter said on the talk show Loose Women this week (the program is similar to The View).
Welch saw the direction the conversation was likely to take after this—i.e. another takedown of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry—and she decided to nip it in the bud.
"Do you not think there is a reason why Harry did such a thing?" Welch asked Arbiter about him writing Spare and revealing explosive details about his family (via the Mirror).
"His dad married Diana when he was in love with Camilla, and so, you know, ruined a lot of Diana's life because of his affair with Camilla," Welch continued.
"So this young boy, who then witnesses the death of his mother, who was forced to walk publicly in front of the world behind his dead mother's coffin, and accept this woman that he doesn't like as his stepmother, then he has a wife who is completely and continually trashed by the media, including your good self if I may say, when in fact she was on a world stage ... before she met this guy."
The TV personality added, "I am just sick to death of the bashing that this woman gets. Everybody's happy to say the bashing that the other Royal Family members get, hardly any of you mention Andrew, and yet we continually, every day, berate this woman. And I think when her children grow up and see what she goes through, I think Harry had a bloody good reason to write that book in my opinion."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Frankly, regardless of your thoughts on the Royal Family or on Meghan or Harry, I just generally agree that nobody should be bashing others for sport if they can help it. That doesn't feel particularly controversial.
Meanwhile, Welch, who is mom to rockstar Matty Healy, 35, and actor Louis Healy, 23, clearly just feels quite protective of Harry and Meghan, who are on the receiving end of hateful comments daily online and in the media.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Kendall Jenner Changes Between Two Heavenly After Party Looks
She left the Met Gala looking like a fallen angel.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kelly Osbourne Has a Strict Relationship Rule About Pooping: "As Far as I'm Concerned, Nobody Poops"
She wants some things kept private.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Katy Perry Posts AI Pics From the Met Gala That Fooled Her Mom Into Thinking She Was There
Spoiler alert: She wasn't.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Meghan Markle Said She and Prince Harry “Couldn’t Decide” Between Two Names for Prince Archie
The couple’s firstborn child and only son turns five years old today, and almost had a totally different moniker.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Meghan Markle Made History As She Married Prince Harry Six Years Ago This Month
The stunning bride wore Givenchy for her May 19, 2018 wedding—and did something no royal bride before her had ever done.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince William Is "A Bit Envious" of Prince Harry's Lifestyle, Sources Claim
The Duke of Sussex has more freedoms.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
The Jury Is Out on Whether Prince Harry and King Charles Will Connect When Harry Is In the U.K. Next Week
Sources say the King’s “busy” schedule may get in the way.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
There’s A Poignant Reason Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Upcoming Visit to Nigeria Will Be Especially Meaningful to Them
The couple will travel there next month, following a stop for Harry in the U.K. to mark the Invictus Games’ 10-year anniversary on May 8.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Chrissy Teigen Went Instagram-Official With Meghan Markle's Jam
A GRID post, y'all.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Curiously, Just as Meghan Markle Sends Samples of Her New Strawberry Jam Out, the Buckingham Palace Shop Starts Promoting Its Own Strawberry Jam on Social Media
The clip promoting the Buckingham Palace Shop’s product—we cannot make this up—is set to Mozart’s “Dissonance Quartet.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
“Extremely Disappointed” Prince Harry Might Be Forced to Miss Attending the 10-Year Celebration of the Invictus Games In Person Next Month
The event, scheduled for May 8 in London, would see Harry return to the U.K. to celebrate an organization so important to him.
By Rachel Burchfield Published