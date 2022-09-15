Meghan Markle Wore Pearl Earrings the Queen Gave Her to Honor the Late Monarch

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
When it comes to the royals, their choice of jewelry is almost always conveying a message.
The late Queen Elizabeth II herself used her brooches to subtly communicate her opinions, so what better way to honor her life than to wear jewelry with an emotional significance to remember her as she begins her lying in state?
Though Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was only a working royal for a short while, she—like the Princess of Wales—knows how important her sartorial choices are on occasions like these. As such, she paid tribute to the late monarch at Westminster Hall by wearing pearl and diamond stud earrings which Elizabeth once gifted to her, Vogue reports.
Prince Harry and Meghan joined the rest of the Royal Family at Westminster as the Queen began her lying in state, which is when members of the public can come to pay their respects to her. This was one of the first times they were seen publicly with other royals such as Prince William and Princess Kate since their departure from royal life in 2020.
Prince William extended an olive branch of sorts when he invited the Sussexes to join him and Catherine on a walkabout in Windsor this past weekend.
Like her husband's sister-in-law, Catherine wore jewelry that had a certain significance in order to honor the late Queen during the short service at Westminster. The new Princess of Wales opted to wear pearl and diamond drop earrings that once belonged to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, as well as a silver leaf brooch which once belonged to Elizabeth herself.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Peacock's 'Vampire Academy': Everything We Know
The eagerly anticipated new series is based on Rachel Mead's hit YA books.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
The Best Maxi Skirts for Fall 2022
They're fall 2022's biggest (and longest) trend.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
This Antioxidant-Packed Serum Calms My Temperamental Skin in Minutes
Redness? What redness?
By Samantha Holender
-
The Line for People to Pay Their Respects to the Queen Is Currently Over 4 Miles Long
That's... a lot of miles.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
People Were Outraged That Prince Harry and Meghan Held Hands During Service for the Queen, But Had No Problem With Zara and Mike Tindall Doing the Same
Yup, makes total sense!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Paid Tribute to Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana With Her Jewelry
Such a beautiful gesture.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Oprah Winfrey Suggests There's "An Opportunity for Peacemaking" Between Harry, Meghan and the Royal Family After the Queen's Passing
Whether or not they'll take it is another story.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
A Video of King Charles Getting Annoyed With a Malfunctioning Pen Is Going Viral
Kings and queens, they're just like us.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Was Comforted by a Sweet Puppy During Windsor Walkabout
The whole family finds comfort in furry friends.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are "Still Uneasy" in the Royal Family, Royal Expert Says
This is so sad.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Queen's Coffin Has Arrived at Buckingham Palace for the Last Time
A truly historic moment.
By Iris Goldsztajn