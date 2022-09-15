Meghan Markle Wore Pearl Earrings the Queen Gave Her to Honor the Late Monarch

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to the royals, their choice of jewelry is almost always conveying a message.

The late Queen Elizabeth II herself used her brooches to subtly communicate her opinions, so what better way to honor her life than to wear jewelry with an emotional significance to remember her as she begins her lying in state?

Though Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was only a working royal for a short while, she—like the Princess of Wales—knows how important her sartorial choices are on occasions like these. As such, she paid tribute to the late monarch at Westminster Hall by wearing pearl and diamond stud earrings which Elizabeth once gifted to her, Vogue reports.

(Image credit: Photo by WPA Pool / Getty)

Prince Harry and Meghan joined the rest of the Royal Family at Westminster as the Queen began her lying in state, which is when members of the public can come to pay their respects to her. This was one of the first times they were seen publicly with other royals such as Prince William and Princess Kate since their departure from royal life in 2020.

Prince William extended an olive branch of sorts when he invited the Sussexes to join him and Catherine on a walkabout in Windsor this past weekend.

Like her husband's sister-in-law, Catherine wore jewelry that had a certain significance in order to honor the late Queen during the short service at Westminster. The new Princess of Wales opted to wear pearl and diamond drop earrings that once belonged to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, as well as a silver leaf brooch which once belonged to Elizabeth herself.