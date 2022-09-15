Meghan Markle Wore Pearl Earrings the Queen Gave Her to Honor the Late Monarch

Jewelry choices are very symbolic.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk as procession with the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace for her lying in state on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
(Image credit: Photo by WPA Pool / Getty)
When it comes to the royals, their choice of jewelry is almost always conveying a message.

The late Queen Elizabeth II herself used her brooches to subtly communicate her opinions, so what better way to honor her life than to wear jewelry with an emotional significance to remember her as she begins her lying in state?

Though Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was only a working royal for a short while, she—like the Princess of Wales—knows how important her sartorial choices are on occasions like these. As such, she paid tribute to the late monarch at Westminster Hall by wearing pearl and diamond stud earrings which Elizabeth once gifted to her, Vogue reports.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend as the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace for her lying in state, on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.

(Image credit: Photo by WPA Pool / Getty)

Prince Harry and Meghan joined the rest of the Royal Family at Westminster as the Queen began her lying in state, which is when members of the public can come to pay their respects to her. This was one of the first times they were seen publicly with other royals such as Prince William and Princess Kate since their departure from royal life in 2020.

Prince William extended an olive branch of sorts when he invited the Sussexes to join him and Catherine on a walkabout in Windsor this past weekend.

Like her husband's sister-in-law, Catherine wore jewelry that had a certain significance in order to honor the late Queen during the short service at Westminster. The new Princess of Wales opted to wear pearl and diamond drop earrings that once belonged to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, as well as a silver leaf brooch which once belonged to Elizabeth herself.

