Meghan Markle Could Use Her Old Journal to Reveal Royal Secrets, A Source Has Claimed

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
After just one podcast episode release, Meghan Markle had palace aides terrified of what else she might reveal, according to royal biographer Omid Scobie.
But after her in-depth cover interview with The Cut, new concerns have been raised over exactly how much the Duchess of Sussex might say, and how it could impact the Royal Family.
One particular point of contention is the journal she kept during her time as a working royal, which she told The Cut she had found when she returned to the U.K. for the Jubilee.
"You go back and you open drawers and you’re like, Oh my gosh. This is what I was writing in my journal there? And here’s all my socks from this time?" she said.
Commenting on this tidbit, an inside source told The Sun, "Harry and Meghan were told to ignore social media and newspapers but sometimes staff would say to them, 'so sorry about what was written the other day,' and she would hit the roof. She wrote it all in her diary as an insurance policy."
They added, "If it ever saw the light of day it would surely be dynamite. By the sounds of it, this journal was rediscovered this summer, boxed up and shipped back to Montecito."
Another piece in this puzzle is a pretty juicy one: "It’s interesting, I’ve never had to sign anything that restricts me from talking," the duchess told The Cut. "I can talk about my whole experience and make a choice not to."
When asked why she doesn't just reveal everything, she answered, "Still healing."
So does that mean there's a point in her healing where she might feel called to reveal much more? The Sun's source certainly thinks so, but that's not to say it's in any way a guarantee.
ALSO, you'll likely be aware that Prince Harry has written a memoir, which is supposed to come out later this year—and a source close to Markle told The Sun, "I’d be very surprised if Meghan wasn’t writing a book," with the subtext being that it would be based in part on her old journal.
Royal expert Margaret Holder thinks this must all be quite worrying for the Firm.
"The revelation that Meghan rediscovered what she was writing in her journal at Frogmore Cottage must trigger warning signals to the Royal Family," she told The Sun.
"For Meghan, a book about her time with the royals offers a great opportunity for settling scores, naming those who offended her, and hitting back at a system she didn’t understand and was unwilling to learn."
And she could make some pretty large waves: "She had enough time in the royal fold to learn secrets, some decades old, which could cause embarrassment and heartache for the Queen and her family, but could earn a fortune for Meghan," Holder continued.
Oof, for the moment, let's maybe content ourselves with her podcast, OK? Let's take things as they come.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Has Started Filming
We have so many questions!
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Worth It: CHI’s Lava Pro Hair Dryer
The CHI Lava Pro is an advanced dryer that offers the latest in technology and design.
By Deena Campbell
-
Don't Miss These Amazing Labor Day Beauty Sales
Now’s the time to refresh your routine.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Meghan Markle Says She Only Started Being "Treated Like a Black Woman" After She Met Prince Harry
Before then, she was treated like a "mixed woman."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Is "Less Altruistic Than Harry, William and Kate," Body Language Expert Says
Still, she has a lot in common with the late Diana.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Show a Genuine Interest in People, Just Like Diana Did: Body Language Expert
She would be so proud.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
There Was a Fire in Archie's Nursery in South Africa, Despite Reports to the Contrary: Source
Why is there so much to unpack here?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Son Archie Is Like at 3 Years Old
He sounds like a big personality already.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Hasn't Tried to "Follow in Diana's Footsteps," Says Katie Nicholl
There are differences as well as similarities.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Believes Her Americanness Caused Her Problems in the Royal Family
She thinks she was too involved to fit in.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Couldn't Understand Why She Had So Little Control Over Social Media Within the Royal Family
Also, she might be returning to Instagram??
By Iris Goldsztajn