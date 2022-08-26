Meghan Markle's Podcast Is Worrying Buckingham Palace Aides, Omid Scobie Says

They're pretty hot and bothered, apparently.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks to invited guests during a reception at Government House on October 28, 2018 in Wellington, New Zealand
(Image credit: Photo by Pool / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

In case you somehow haven't heard yet, Meghan Markle released the first episode of her Archetypes podcast this week, and much ink has been spilled over it already.

According to royal reporter Omid Scobie, who is known for commenting on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Royal Family staff members are not overly pleased with the duchess' revelations.

"I’m told Buckingham Palace aides were most definitely not keeping calm, nor carrying on after the show’s premiere on Tuesday, worried about what else might be shared over the next 12 weeks," Scobie wrote in his weekly Yahoo! column.

Per the expert, royal aides were especially concerned about the shocking story Markle told guest Serena Williams about a fire that broke out in Archie's nursery in South Africa. She explained that, even though her son was safe, everyone was very shaken by the incident, yet she and Prince Harry immediately had to go back out on an official engagement to abide by royal protocol and seemingly keep up appearances.

Meghan Markle Archetypes portrait

(Image credit: Courtesy of Spotify)

Ergo, it's not exactly surprising that the Palace didn't like that, since Markle was not shy about criticizing royal procedure, implying that the Firm puts optics before people's welfare.

Scobie continued, "Two aides have already pushed back on Meghan's 'precise recollection' of events in South Africa—one told a tabloid that it was a smoking heater, not a fire (does it matter?) and another claimed it is 'unfair' to share such stories when the Royal Household cannot comment."

But for the duchess, this podcast is about reclaiming her own voice, and she won't be hindered in that process. There are 11 episodes yet to come, each of which is set to dissect an unfair "label" placed on women in society, with the help of prominent figures including Mindy Kaling (our current cover star, btw) and Mariah Carey.

It will be interesting to see how this all plays out.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

