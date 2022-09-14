Prince Harry Was Comforted by a Sweet Puppy During Windsor Walkabout

The whole family finds comfort in furry friends.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (L) pets a dog as his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, looks at a baby on the Long walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 as they meet with well-wishers. - King Charles III pledged to follow his mother's example of "lifelong service" in his inaugural address to Britain and the Commonwealth, after ascending to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.
(Image credit: Photo by Kirsty O'Connor / Getty)
By Iris Goldsztajn
It's an internet slogan: We don't deserve dogs. But for the Royal Family, there is more than a little bit of truth to this statement.

After William, Catherine, Harry and Meghan's walkabout in Windsor this past weekend following the Queen's passing, a photo quickly made the rounds of the Duke of Sussex petting and cuddling an adorable young dog (it's either a golden retriever or a Labrador, I'm afraid I can't tell the difference, somebody pls help).

Prince Harry pets a dog in Windsor following the Queen's death

(Image credit: Photo by Kirsty O'Connor / Getty)

Now its owner has shared a little more insight into the heartwarming moment, alongside some photos she took herself. "When our little pup Louis met Meghan and Harry as we paid our respects to The Queen #QueenElizabeth #HarryandMeghan #Windsor," she wrote on Twitter.

She further added, "Thank you everyone for your lovely comments about our precious Louis ... We witnessed a really beautiful moment at such a difficult time for them. Louis had the best day and is at his happiest when he is being cuddled, petted and surrounded by people."

Commenters rushed to share how lovely they found this moment. "Look at that pup...eyes closed under Harry's touch...complete trust. Dogs know & recognize good ppl," wrote one person.

"Awww that's your dog ... thank you for comforting Harry and Meghan. They need the love," wrote someone else.

And it's not just dogs and their owners who rallied to comfort the Sussexes that day: A teenage girl also shared that she hugged the duchess to show her "she is welcome here."

But circling back to the Royal Family and their love of furry animals, Prince Harry wasn't the only one to receive comfort from a dog following his grandmother's passing. His brother William also shared with a royal fan that cuddling his family spaniel Orla had been helping him cope with grief.

As for King Charles, he was also photographed petting a corgi during a walkabout in Northern Ireland. As you'll likely be aware, his mother Queen Elizabeth II was fond of the breed throughout her life.

But while Charles can find comfort in his wife's two Jack Russell terriers at home, and William and Kate have Orla, Meghan and Harry's dogs are currently far away from them in Southern California.

They own a rescue beagle named Guy, a black Labrador named Pula, and recently adopted another rescue beagle named Mamma Mia.

His Majesty King Charles III accompanied by Camilla, Queen Consort is greeted by members of the public including a woman with her pet corgi called Connie outside Hillsborough Castle on September 13, 2022 in Hillsborough, Northern Ireland. King Charles III is visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since ascending to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on September 8, 2022.

(Image credit: Photo by Charles McQuillan / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

