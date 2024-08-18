Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Play Drums While Visiting Colombian School

On the third day of their high-profile trip to Colombia, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a trip to a local drum school, and even tested their percussion skills, too.

On Saturday, Aug. 17, the royal couple visited Escuela Tambores de Cabildo, a drum school that helps to teach and preserve traditional African drumming. According to the couple's official website, the school also provides "a unique blend of music education, social support, and community engagement."

"Prince Harry and Meghan were greeted by the booming sounds of drums and the school’s founder Rafael Ramos upon their arrival," their website reports. "After the opening performance, The Duke and Duchess and the Vice President listened to local community members that included children, teenagers, parents, and elders, about the importance of preserving the culture of Cartagena."

"I love seeing Meghan’s big, big smile," Ramos said of the pair, who enjoyed a little drum playing of their own as reported by People. "I can tell she’s excited!"

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the Escuela Tambores de Cabildo during The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Colombia Visit on August 17, 2024 in Cartagena, Colombia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "joined a student-led drum lesson," the publication reports, and alongside Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez and her husband, Rafael Yerney Pinillo.

"The jam session was followed by a performance from some of the locals, which brought Meghan and Márquez to their feet," the publication adds.

The visit is just one of many the royal couple have enjoyed during their high-profile trip to the South American couple, and with the purpose of highlighting the people, culture and history of Colombia.

Later in the day (and after a quick wardrobe change), the Duke and Duchess visited the historic village of San Basilio de Palenque, located outside Cartagena, Colombia. In 1619, the village became the first free African town in the Americas.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were once again "greeted by a performance of the Colombian national anthem by local students," their websites notes, before the pair "addressed the gathering in Spanish, expressing the couple’s heartfelt thanks to the community for their warm welcome."

(Markle also flexed her Spanish skills the day prior, while speaking to a group of kindergarteners.)

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the Escuela Tambores de Cabildo during The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Colombia Visit on August 17, 2024 in Cartagena, Colombia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Turns out, the royal couple have their Netflix docuseries to thank for the chance to visit Colombia.

During the couple's first day of their trip , Vice President Francia Márquez revealed part of the reason why she extended an invitation to the royal couple to visit her country.

"How did I get to know Meghan and Harry? I first encountered them through the media, and I particularly watched the Netflix series about their lives and their story, which deeply moved me," Márquez said during a press conference, referring to the couple's hit Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which debuted back in 2022.

"It motivated me to say, 'This is a woman who deserves to visit our country and share her story,'" the vice president continued. "And undoubtedly, her visit will strengthen so many women around the world."