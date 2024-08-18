Meghan Markle Embodies Easy Breezy Summer Elegance in All-White Outfit

On day three of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's trip to Colombia, Meghan Markle is putting on an easy, summer elegance fashion masterclass.

On Saturday, Aug. 17, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle toured the historic village of San Basilio de Palenque, located outside Cartagena, Colombia. In 1619, the village became the first free African town in the Americas.

During the visit, Markle wore an all-white outfit embodying easy, breezy summer elegance—a slight departure from what she wore earlier in the day, an homage to Colombia designer Johanna Ortiz via a sleeveless two-piece maxi set.

For her second outfit of the day, Markle chose a sleeveless white blouse from Argent—made from a rayon blend for a comfortable stretch and a soft feel, according to the designer—paired with a white maxi skirt from Posse.

And because Markle is the queen of pairing fashion with diplomacy, she completed the look with a white wide-brim sunhat with a black ribbon, courtesy of Colombia-based brand Hannia Char.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen in the streets of San Basilio de Palenque during a visit around Colombia on August 17, 2024 in Cartagena, Colombia (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the royal's official website, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "greeted by a performance of the Colombian national anthem by local students," before the pair "addressed the gathering in Spanish, expressing the couple’s heartfelt thanks to the community for their warm welcome."

During the royal's week-long visit to Colombia, Markle has been combining elegance, fashion, and politics via her many stylish outfits, opting to honor the country and its culture by showcasing Colombian designers.

On the first day of the Duke and Duchess' visit, while taking in a performance at the National Center for the Arts in Bogotá, Markle wore a woven, cut-out midi dress by Colombian designer Ortiz. (The same designer she paid homage to on day three of her trip.)

She paired the look with a stunning Cartier necklace —the same one she wore for her CBS Sunday Morning interview earlier this month.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex at San Basilio de Palenque during The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Colombia Visit on August 17, 2024 in Cartagena, Colombia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The royal has also been paying homage to the past by way of her accessories, evoking some monarchy history for those who are in the know (and are paying close attention).

For example, while wearing a classic outfit formula consisting of a blazer and button-up over black pants and Chanel ballet flats, the Duchess of Sussex was seen wearing a pair of Princess Diana 's butterfly earrings.

As Marie Claire previously reported, the former Princess of Wales first wore the earrings back in 1986 during an official visit to Canada.

Markle wore the earrings while visiting a group of kindergarten students, which was also, in a way, a subtle homage to her late mother-in-law, who was a kindergarten teacher before becoming a member of the royal family.