We don’t know much about Archie and Lilibet as kids—and for good reason, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take the privacy of their children incredibly seriously —but from what we do know, they’re turning into great little kids. A source close to the couple, reported by Us Weekly , has shared some sweet details about Archie takes care of his little sister, and they are truly heart-melting.

First, we have this tidbit about how Archie displayed none of the classic “eldest child syndrome” that happens when a new baby comes in. Since day one (or June 4, more specifically), he’s been “kind and loving” and shown none of the “jealousy issues” that sometimes pop up when an only child gets joined by a sibline. The two-year-old apparently “adores” his little sister and, with the help of Mom and Dad, even holds her in his arms and “gives her lots of kisses.”

As for the Harry and Meghan, they’re absolutely loving their roles as parents to two. “[They] are so in awe, and blessed beyond words,” the source said. And while many famous parents have an army of nannies, the royal couple has tried to maintain heir “extremely hands-on approach” to parenting, even as their family grows. According to the source:

"The Sussexes do have nannies to call on when their schedules get crazed, but they...try to keep the hired help to a minimum for the most part. [I]t’s been easier for them with Lili in many ways, even though it’s twice the work, technically, because they’ve been able to use a lot of the techniques they learned with Archie and take care of things like feeding or bathing without too much fuss."



It’s a cliche that by Kid Number 2 parents are far less panicked, and it seems like Harry and Meghan are happily living up to. The source also said that Harry is “the most caring dad,” and “it’s been just paradise for him” being surrounded by a family of his own at their Monticello, California, home.

Even before he met Meghan, Harry wasn’t shy about his dreams of growing his family. He told Katie Couric in a 2012 interview —several years before he met Meghan—that he “longed” to have kids of his own.

It’s so wonderful to hear how much family time Meghan and Harry get with their kids since stepping away from their hectic royal duties earlier this year.

