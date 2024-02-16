'Suits' Star Rick Hoffman Says There Was a 'Foul' Smell at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding

Add another tally mark to the "justice for Meghan Markle" column.
Royal watchers will remember the slew of news stories maligning Markle's supposedly diva-esque behavior ahead of her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. One of the more ridiculous headlines? The Daily Mail's claim Markle "wanted air fresheners inside St George's Chapel for her wedding." (As a bonus, the outlet called the supposed request "dictatorial.")
But if Markle's Suits costar Rick Hoffman's latest comments are any indication, the air fresheners might not have been such a ridiculous request after all. According to Hoffman, the royal wedding stank, literally, at least where he was seated.
"As time goes on, I'm starting to smell something really terrible and foul, and I'm very sensitive when it comes to that," Hoffman said on the Feb. 14 episode of Barstool Sports' Chicks in the Office podcast (via The Independent). His comments came as he tried to explain why he was making a sour expression (and subsequently covering his face) at the ceremony.
To be fair, it doesn't sound like Hoffman was reacting to the church's supposedly musty odor. Instead, the actor explained on the podcast that the smell in question was hygiene-related. (This lines up with a now-deleted Instagram video Hoffman shared in 2018, where he said someone sitting near him at the royal wedding had bad breath.) He added that of his former Suits costars, Markle was the one who knew the most about his apparent sensitivity to certain odors.
Meanwhile, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's 2020 book Finding Freedom claimed the royal family did allow Markle and her team to use diffusers and atomizers in the church (via the Daily Mail). Maybe if Hoffman had been seated closer to one of them, the "terrible and foul" smell wouldn't have been such an issue.
Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
