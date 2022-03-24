Miley Cyrus Is "Safe" After Her Plane Was Struck by Lightning in South America

Miley Cyrus was on her way to Paraguay to perform in the Asuncionico music festival when her plane was caught in a storm. Thankfully, she and everyone on board is safe and well.

Sharing the terrifying events on Instagram, the singer posted a video of lightning outside her airplane window and a photo of the damaged side of the aircraft.

"To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción," she wrote. "Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting. My crew , band , friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. I LOVE YOU."

The festival itself was canceled entirely because of the weather, Variety reports. Cyrus was due to perform there alongside Foo Fighters, Doja Cat and Machine Gun Kelly.

Cyrus was already in South America, where she performed on previous nights in Bogotá, Colombia, in Santiago as part of Lollapalooza Chile, and close to Buenos Aires as part of Lollapalooza Argentina.

The star created a viral moment during the Chilean stop of her South American tour when she read out, "F**k Nick Jonas," according to Us Weekly. "I didn’t say it! I didn’t say it! Just one of the other signs!" The outlet reports that she then launched into "7 Things," which is an angsty breakup song aimed at Jonas—whom she dated from 2006 to 2008, in their Disney heyday. What a power move.